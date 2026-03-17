WhatsApp is reportedly developing a "Guest Chats" feature, allowing users to communicate with people who don't have a WhatsApp account. This functionality operates via a secure, browser-based chat initiated by an invitation link. While end-to-end encrypted, guest chats are limited to text-only messages and lack account verification.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called Guest Chats, which would allow users to chat others who do not have WhatsApp accounts. The functionality is believed to operate via a secure chat connection, making it easy to connect and talk with non-WhatsApp users directly from the browser.

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According to a WABetaInfo article, Guest Chats may not require users to download any additional applications. Instead, non-WhatsApp users are offered an easy introduction to the platform, which may entice them to join up for WhatsApp later.

WhatsApp Guest Chats: How Does It Work?

A WhatsApp user may create a link in the "Invite a Friend" area and send it by SMS, email, or another messaging network. When the receiver accesses the link in a mobile or desktop browser, they are given two choices: download WhatsApp or continue as a guest. Before the chat begins, the visitor must submit a name, which can be a pseudonym as long as it allows the other participant to identify them.

According to the report, the guest chat uses end-to-end encryption, which means WhatsApp cannot access the conversation's contents. To continue as a guest, the user must accept WhatsApp's Terms of Service. The visitor will then be able to view the phone number of the person who sent the chat invitation.

It's worth remembering that WhatsApp does not verify visitor accounts. While the function is useful, it comes with a security warning. Because WhatsApp cannot authenticate the identity of the person who opens the link, an unintended receiver may obtain access to the conversation, either through a hacked email account or a changed phone number. However, during the discussion, the term "Guest" will appear in the app's top bar, allowing WhatsApp users to quickly recognise that they are speaking with someone who does not have a registered WhatsApp account.

Guest Chats have some limits because they are intended for brief use. Guest users will not be able to join group conversations or share media, such as stickers and audio messages. Even simple functions like picture, video, document, and GIF sharing would apparently be blocked. Voice and video calls are also not an option. In summary, guests will only be allowed to send and receive text messages.