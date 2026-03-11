This article breaks down the best smartphones you can get your hands on in early 2026. We're talking about the main features of top-tier models like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is considered the best flagship Android phone out there. It packs top-of-the-line hardware and delivers amazing performance. The phone features a powerful 200MP main camera with incredible zoom, and runs on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 processor. It also has a cool privacy display that makes it hard for others to peek at your screen.