WhatsApp offers key security features to protect your data in 2026, including Chat Lock, Disappearing Messages, Two-Step Verification, profile privacy controls, and End-to-End Encrypted Backups.

In today's digital world, WhatsApp has become a huge part of our lives for everything from personal chats to office work. But with cyber threats on the rise, the big question is: how safe is our data? To make sure users' privacy is protected, Meta keeps introducing new features from time to time.

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As we look towards 2026 and beyond, it's more important than ever to secure our accounts. To protect your WhatsApp from hackers and snoops, here are five crucial security features you should turn on right now:

1. Lock Your Private Chats with 'Chat Lock'

The 'Chat Lock' feature helps you hide your personal or most important conversations from others. When you turn this on, that specific chat moves to a separate folder called 'Locked Chats'. You can only open it using your phone's fingerprint, Face ID, or passcode. The best part is, even if you hand your phone to someone, they can't accidentally stumble upon your secret messages.

Also read: Instagram Security: Meta Removes End-to-End Encryption! Are Your DMs Not Safe Anymore?

2. Make Messages Vanish with 'Disappearing Messages'

Some conversations don't need to be saved forever. For such times, you can use the 'Disappearing Messages' feature. You can choose a time limit of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. After the set time, the messages will automatically get deleted. This not only saves your phone's memory but also prevents old messages from being misused.

3. The Ultimate Shield: Two-Step Verification

Think of Two-Step Verification as an extra security wall for your WhatsApp account. By enabling this, even if someone steals your SIM card and tries to set up WhatsApp on another phone, they won't be able to get in without the secret 6-digit PIN you've set. Go to Settings > Account and activate it immediately.

4. Control Who Sees Your Info

WhatsApp lets you decide who can see your profile photo, 'Last Seen', and status. You get options like 'Everyone', 'My Contacts', 'My Contacts Except', and 'Nobody'. To stop strangers or unwanted people from tracking your online activity, it's best to choose the 'My Contacts' or 'Nobody' option.

5. Secure Your Backups with End-to-End Encryption

WhatsApp messages are generally encrypted, but the backups we take on Google Drive or iCloud are not as secure. To fix this, you should turn on the 'End-to-End Encrypted Backup' feature. This creates a password for your backup. Only someone with that password can read your old messages. Not even Google or WhatsApp themselves can access your information.

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