Reports claim Apple is testing new display technology to fix the main problems with foldable phones: the screen crease and long-term durability. While they might not get rid of the crease completely, the hope is to reduce it significantly. The plan is to include a hole-punch camera on the outer screen for the first time. For this, they'll ditch Face ID and bring back the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the side button. The last model with a fingerprint sensor was the iPhone SE. The foldable will have only two cameras on the back. With its large screen and new software, the Apple Fold is expected to become the most premium model in the iPhone series.