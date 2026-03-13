- Home
Reports say Apple will release its first foldable iPhone featuring an iPad-like inner display, dual screens, side-by-side multitasking, Touch ID, and improved screen durability, aiming to compete with Samsung’s foldable phones.
Reports are buzzing that the American tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch its much-awaited first foldable iPhone. New leaks suggest it will feature a fresh iOS interface that gives you an iPad-like layout when opened, and even lets you use two apps side-by-side. The company's main goal here is to make multitasking a breeze.
Word on the street is that the inner foldable screen will be roughly the size of an iPad Mini when you unfold it. The phone will also have a second, iPhone-sized display on the outside. Unlike the narrow designs on many current foldable phones, this screen will use a wider aspect ratio. This feature is expected to make watching videos and using apps much more comfortable.
Apple is entering the foldable smartphone market a bit late. Its main rival, Samsung, has already launched several foldable models. However, Apple is trying to shake things up in the foldable scene by bringing in a fresh design and unique software features.
The new iOS update will arrange app layouts with a sidebar on the left, just like many iPad apps. This will help developers adapt their iPhone apps for an iPad-like experience. But don't get it twisted, the device will run on regular iOS, not iPadOS. So, you won't get full desktop-level multitasking like on an iPad, but you'll likely get the feature to view two apps on the screen at once.
Reports claim Apple is testing new display technology to fix the main problems with foldable phones: the screen crease and long-term durability. While they might not get rid of the crease completely, the hope is to reduce it significantly. The plan is to include a hole-punch camera on the outer screen for the first time. For this, they'll ditch Face ID and bring back the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the side button. The last model with a fingerprint sensor was the iPhone SE. The foldable will have only two cameras on the back. With its large screen and new software, the Apple Fold is expected to become the most premium model in the iPhone series.
