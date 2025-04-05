user
user icon

Telangana SHOCKER! Man rapes 12-yr-old inside train toilet, films act: 'Found girl's photos, videos on phone'

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger in a washroom aboard the Raxual-Secunderabad Express during a journey from Jharsuguda to Secunderabad on Wednesday

Telangana SHOCKER! Man rapes 12-yr-old inside train toilet, films act: 'Found girl's photos, videos on phone' shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger in a washroom aboard the Raxual-Secunderabad Express during a journey from Jharsuguda to Secunderabad on Wednesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPS) said.

According to a release by the RPS Secunderabad, the accused reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone, prompting outrage and a swift response from authorities. The complaint was initially registered at the Kachiguda Railway Police based on the complaint from the girl's father on Thursday.

However, since the incident occurred outside their jurisdiction, the case has been transferred to the Railway Protection Force (RPS) in Itwari, Maharashtra, for further investigation.

Also read: Pune SHOCKER! Pregnant woman dies after hospital refuses treatment over Rs 10 lakh advance payment

According to the complaint, the family boarded the train with reservations in different coaches but later secured berths in the same coach after a request to the Ticket Inspector.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Keljar Railway Station when the girl visited the washroom.

The girl informed her mother about the incident in the morning, following which the accused was caught and his phone was confiscated. Later, upon verifying, images and videos of the girl being assaulted were found on a mobile phone and the complaint was raised with the railway.

The RPS Secunderabad registered the case under Sections 65(2), 77 BNS, the POCSO Act, and 67(B) of the IT Act.

Further investigation is in progress. 

Also read: After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: PM Modi conferred prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana' medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH) shk

PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)

SHOCKING! Student thrashed with broom in Tamil Nadu school for questioning absence of egg in mid-day meal dmn

SHOCKING! Student thrashed with broom in Tamil Nadu school for questioning absence of egg in mid-day meal

Who has more land in India? RSS-linked magazine flags Catholic Church land holdings after Waqf Bill passage shk

Who has more land in India? RSS-linked magazine flags Catholic Church land holdings after Waqf Bill passage

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion shk

After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion

Recent Stories

Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on ATG

Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on

Optimal Timing for Intimacy to Conceive a Divine Child Premanand Ji sri

When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment AJR

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment

Recent Videos

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon
LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

Video Icon
Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon