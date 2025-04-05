Telangana SHOCKER! Man rapes 12-yr-old inside train toilet, films act: 'Found girl's photos, videos on phone'

Read Full Article

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger in a washroom aboard the Raxual-Secunderabad Express during a journey from Jharsuguda to Secunderabad on Wednesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPS) said.

According to a release by the RPS Secunderabad, the accused reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone, prompting outrage and a swift response from authorities. The complaint was initially registered at the Kachiguda Railway Police based on the complaint from the girl's father on Thursday.

However, since the incident occurred outside their jurisdiction, the case has been transferred to the Railway Protection Force (RPS) in Itwari, Maharashtra, for further investigation.

According to the complaint, the family boarded the train with reservations in different coaches but later secured berths in the same coach after a request to the Ticket Inspector.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Keljar Railway Station when the girl visited the washroom.

The girl informed her mother about the incident in the morning, following which the accused was caught and his phone was confiscated. Later, upon verifying, images and videos of the girl being assaulted were found on a mobile phone and the complaint was raised with the railway.

The RPS Secunderabad registered the case under Sections 65(2), 77 BNS, the POCSO Act, and 67(B) of the IT Act.

Further investigation is in progress.

