user
user icon

SHOCKING! Student thrashed with broom in Tamil Nadu school for questioning absence of egg in mid-day meal

A Class V student in Tiruvannamalai was assaulted by a school cook for questioning the absence of eggs in his mid-day meal. The incident, captured on video, led to the suspension and arrest of the cook and assistant cook.

SHOCKING! Student thrashed with broom in Tamil Nadu school for questioning absence of egg in mid-day meal dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

A shocking incident of corporal punishment has come to light at a panchayat union primary school in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. A Class V student was brutally beaten with a broomstick by the school's cook, Lakshmi, after he asked why eggs were not served with the mid-day meal.

Also Read: "Attack on Indian democracy": Tamil Nadu CM Stalin protests Waqf Bill by wearing black badge in Assembly

The said incident occurred on April 2, when the 10-year-old student questioned the absence of eggs in his meal. Lakshmi, along with the assistant cook Muniammal, claimed that three eggs were broken while peeling and promised to serve an egg the next day. However, when the student scolded them, Lakshmi lost her temper and assaulted him with a broomstick.

A Class IV student witnessed the incident and recorded a video using a teacher's mobile phone. The video was shared with the student's parents, who are members of the school management committee. The footage soon went viral on social media, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

Inquiry launched

Commissioner R Lilly of the Social Welfare department launched an inquiry into the incident and visited the school to conduct investigations. The inquiry revealed that Lakshmi and Muniammal had admitted to their mistake. Consequently, the district administration suspended the two employees, and the Polur police arrested them under sections 131 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The teacher, Flora, who was present during the incident, was transferred to another school. The administration has since appointed a new cook and assistant to serve noon meals with eggs.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan condemned the incident, stating that the "Dravidian model government" will not tolerate any violence against children. She announced that the cook and assistant cook have been suspended and arrested.

Also Read: Cool breaks, warm gesture: Chennai to build AC rest stops for gig workers across city

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telangana SHOCKER! Man rapes 12-yr-old inside train toilet, films act: 'Found girl's photos, videos on phone' shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Man rapes 12-yr-old inside train toilet, films act: 'Found girl's photos, videos on phone'

BREAKING: PM Modi conferred prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana' medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH) shk

PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)

Who has more land in India? RSS-linked magazine flags Catholic Church land holdings after Waqf Bill passage shk

Who has more land in India? RSS-linked magazine flags Catholic Church land holdings after Waqf Bill passage

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion shk

After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion

Recent Stories

Optimal Timing for Intimacy to Conceive a Divine Child Premanand Ji sri

When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment AJR

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment

Tamanna Katoch Shines at Lakme Fashion Week Stealing the Spotlight sri

Tamanna Katoch Outshines Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week: 8 Classy Looks

Recent Videos

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon
LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

Video Icon
Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon