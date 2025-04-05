SHOCKING! Student thrashed with broom in Tamil Nadu school for questioning absence of egg in mid-day meal

Read Full Article

A shocking incident of corporal punishment has come to light at a panchayat union primary school in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. A Class V student was brutally beaten with a broomstick by the school's cook, Lakshmi, after he asked why eggs were not served with the mid-day meal.

The said incident occurred on April 2, when the 10-year-old student questioned the absence of eggs in his meal. Lakshmi, along with the assistant cook Muniammal, claimed that three eggs were broken while peeling and promised to serve an egg the next day. However, when the student scolded them, Lakshmi lost her temper and assaulted him with a broomstick.

A Class IV student witnessed the incident and recorded a video using a teacher's mobile phone. The video was shared with the student's parents, who are members of the school management committee. The footage soon went viral on social media, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

Inquiry launched

Commissioner R Lilly of the Social Welfare department launched an inquiry into the incident and visited the school to conduct investigations. The inquiry revealed that Lakshmi and Muniammal had admitted to their mistake. Consequently, the district administration suspended the two employees, and the Polur police arrested them under sections 131 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The teacher, Flora, who was present during the incident, was transferred to another school. The administration has since appointed a new cook and assistant to serve noon meals with eggs.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan condemned the incident, stating that the "Dravidian model government" will not tolerate any violence against children. She announced that the cook and assistant cook have been suspended and arrested.

