(PHOTOS) Sneap peak into Rashmika Mandanna's Hyderabad house

Entertainment
Rashmika's house is in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, which looks beautiful
This picture is of Rashmika's kitchen. She has designed it herself
Rashmika is seen sitting at her dining table in this photo
This is the balcony of Rashmika's luxurious house, which is quite royal
Rashmika has made a special place for her pet dog in her bungalow
Rashmika's bungalow worth crores also has a very long parking space
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Unveiling her wealth & luxurious life
