PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana' medal by the Government of Sri Lanka, in honour of his exceptional efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations. This marks the 22nd International award conferred by a foreign nation to PM Modi.

The medal, specially instituted to recognise extraordinary global friendships, reflects the depth and warmth of India-Sri Lanka relations.

The Dharma Chakra represents the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The Pun Kalasa, a ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice, signifies prosperity and renewal.

The Navarathna, or nine precious gems, symbolises the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

The Sun and Moon further represent the timeless nature of this relationship, stretching from ancient history into the infinite future.

PM Modi wrote on X, "It is a matter of immense pride for me to be conferred the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' by President Dissanayake today. This honour is not mine alone - it is a tribute to the 1.4 billion people of India. It symbolises the deep-rooted friendship and historic ties between the people of India and Sri Lanka. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka for this honour."

The honour stands as a glowing tribute to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, cultural revival, and spiritual diplomacy. It reaffirms India’s pivotal role in fostering peace, harmony, and shared progress across the region.

Also read: Who has more land in India? RSS-linked magazine flags Catholic Church land holdings after Waqf Bill passage

Earlier today, PM Modi met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today, shortly after being accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square - the first time Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

The meeting marks a key moment in PM Modi's ongoing three-day visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties under the shared vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future."

PM Modi's arrival on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019 and comes amid a renewed regional focus on development partnerships and cultural exchange.

Also read: PM Modi meets Bangladesh's Yunus amid strained ties, 1st time since Sheikh Hasina's ouster; SEE first pictures

Latest Videos