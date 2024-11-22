Oppo Find X8 series launched: 5 key things you should know before buying it

The Oppo Find X8 series, launched in India, boasts premium features, Hasselblad cameras with enhanced zoom, and a MediaTek processor. Both phones run on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor with ample storage and RAM, promising a powerful performance.

Oppo Find X8 series has launched in India this week and the new flagship lineup from the brand promises a lot of premiumness and AI in the package. Additionally, the business is introducing its updated Hasselblad cameras, which now have zoom capabilities and periscope lenses. With a MediaTek CPU, Oppo is driving the range and providing Android 15 right out of the box. The Find X8 Pro is the brand's flagship model, and its price tag reflects its prominence.

1. Amazing camera With two telephoto lenses in a quad-rear arrangement, you may expect enhanced zoom and adaptability in most circumstances. Additionally, the gadget has a huge 5910mAh battery that can be charged at 80W wired and 50W wireless rates.



2. Stunning display The Find X8 Pro, which has a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz, gives the quad-curved display another chance in the market. The phone should be easy to operate because it weighs 215 grams and has an 8.24mm thickness.

3. Storage and other details The Find X8 has three back cameras, a 12GB RAM version, and a smaller 6.59-inch screen. The phone's thickness of 7.98mm and weight of 193 grams enable the manufacturer to include a 5,630mAh battery. 4. Faster processor The new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which has 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM, powers both phones. ColorOS, which is based on Android 15, comes pre-installed on these handsets. Oppo guarantees five OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

5. Price and availability The 12GB + 256GB version of the Oppo Find X8 costs Rs 69,999 in India, while the 16GB + 512GB version costs Rs 79,999. For Rs 99,999, the Oppo Find X8 Pro's only model was released in India. The phones will be accessible nationwide starting on December 3.

