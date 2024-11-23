Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 9; take a look at MASSSIVE discounts

Flipkart's Black Friday Sale, running from November 24-29, offers massive discounts on various smartphones. Deals include the iPhone 15 for Rs 57,749, Samsung Galaxy S24+ for Rs 64,999, and Google Pixel 9 for Rs 71,999, along with discounts on other popular models.

Flipkart, the massive online retailer owned by Walmart, has revealed its much awaited Black Friday Sale, which will start on November 24 and run through November 29. Significant discounts on a variety of smartphones, including high-end models like the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24+, and Google Pixel 9, as well as mid-range and less expensive devices, are promised during the event.

The most striking deals include the iPhone 15's effective price of Rs 57,749, which is a substantial discount from its initial launch price of Rs 79,900. The price of the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will decrease from Rs 1,59,999 to Rs 1,23,999, while the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to cost Rs 65,999.

Android fans will also be delighted. The Pixel 9 will be priced at Rs 71,999, which is less than its debut price of Rs 79,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be on sale for Rs 64,999. During the sale time, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is anticipated to retail for an astounding Rs 38,999.

Vivo T3 Ultra

The Moto G85's effective pricing will drop to Rs 16,999 after a Rs 1,000 reduction for consumers looking for affordable solutions. Vivo's V30 Pro will be marked down from its original price of Rs 41,999 to Rs 33,999, while the Moto Edge 50 Pro will cost Rs 29,999. Customers on a tight budget may also anticipate the CMF Phone 1, which is anticipated to retail for at Rs 13,999.

Discounts will also be available on other products, such as the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 Ultra, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Realme P1, Vivo T3, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Neo. The specifics of these promotions and other electronics sales should be made public shortly.

This sale presents a good opportunity for customers planning to upgrade their smartphones or explore the latest in technology who missed the Diwali deals.