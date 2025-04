The much-awaited trailer for Good Bad Ugly has dropped, and Ajith Kumar is back in a power-packed role that’s creating massive buzz! Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, this high-octane film features an all-star cast, including Trisha and Arjun Das. With GV Prakash’s energetic music and nostalgic vibes, the trailer promises a thrilling ride. Fans can’t wait for the release on April 10, 2025!