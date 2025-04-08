iPhone 17 to look similar to iPhone 16? Major design changes to be expected in 2027

Read Full Article

Anyone hoping for significant changes will be disappointed to learn that the iPhone 17 series, which is coming out this year, will resemble the existing iPhone 16 models quite a bit. One of the greatest events in the business will be the iPhone 17 debut, and Apple wants people to be enthusiastic and spend money on their new devices. But reports say, the company is going to reserve the big design changes for the iPhones until the iPhone 19 model that will be rolling out in 2027. Additionally, it will be the twentieth anniversary since Steve Jobs of Apple unveiled the iPhone in front of a crowded launch party in 2007.

The iPhone 17 and the iPhone 18 models from the next year are likewise unlikely to see any significant design changes due to the new design change delay. According to this week's Bloomberg story, Apple will have a unique plan for the iPhone 19 Pro models. It is anticipated that the business would adhere to the design aesthetic that its former chief designer, Jony Ive, had in mind, using a sheet of glass as the foundation around which this model may be built.

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2027?

Around the same time, Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone model, which will be another significant goal for the business to enter and compete. Durability worries will undoubtedly arise from the usage of glass and a very thin design, but it appears that Apple considered these concerns before approving the new update.

About upcoming iPhone 17 series

Indeed, it is extremely likely that the iPhone 17 Air model will be a stylish gadget similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which Samsung is anticipated to release next month. However, it appears that the remaining iPhone 17 models, including the Pros, will mostly focus on hardware enhancements once more. People will likely wait for the new-looking iPhones or just purchase the current iPhone 16 or 15 models, which will be far less expensive than the next models, as Apple hasn't figured out the AI formula yet and Siri won't be available until 2026.

