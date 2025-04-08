Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film

Read Full Article

Mohanlal’s action-packed political thriller L2: Empuraan has taken the box office by storm, netting over Rs 100 crore domestically. Despite ongoing legal scrutiny and controversies involving its producers, the film’s powerful storytelling and star appeal have ensured packed theatres across the country and worldwide.

Rs 250 crore and counting

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan has grossed more than Rs 250 crore worldwide, setting a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema. The film's impressive performance makes it the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, with strong box office numbers from overseas markets adding to its glory. The movie surpassed the massive success of Manjummel Boys in just nine days.

UAE leads overseas boom

The Gulf region, especially the UAE, has emerged as a major contributor to the film’s overseas success, with collections exceeding $9.36 million. In North America too, the film earned over $1.27 million within just a few days of release, underlining its global appeal.

The film’s record-breaking run continues despite reported investigations by India’s Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial irregularities surrounding its production. However, these issues appear to have done little to dent public enthusiasm.

A sequel steeped in power and intrigue

Serving as a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, L2: Empuraan follows the journey of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, who leads a secret life as Khureshi Ab'raam—head of a global crime syndicate. His return to Kerala's treacherous political scene drives the gripping narrative of power, loyalty, and survival.

