user
user icon

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, a political action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, despite ongoing controversies.

Mohanlal L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film surpasses Manjummel boys snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

Mohanlal’s action-packed political thriller L2: Empuraan has taken the box office by storm, netting over Rs 100 crore domestically. Despite ongoing legal scrutiny and controversies involving its producers, the film’s powerful storytelling and star appeal have ensured packed theatres across the country and worldwide.

Rs 250 crore and counting

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan has grossed more than Rs 250 crore worldwide, setting a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema. The film's impressive performance makes it the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, with strong box office numbers from overseas markets adding to its glory. The movie surpassed the massive success of Manjummel Boys in just nine days.

Also read: 'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy

UAE leads overseas boom

The Gulf region, especially the UAE, has emerged as a major contributor to the film’s overseas success, with collections exceeding $9.36 million. In North America too, the film earned over $1.27 million within just a few days of release, underlining its global appeal.

The film’s record-breaking run continues despite reported investigations by India’s Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial irregularities surrounding its production. However, these issues appear to have done little to dent public enthusiasm.

A sequel steeped in power and intrigue

Serving as a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, L2: Empuraan follows the journey of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, who leads a secret life as Khureshi Ab'raam—head of a global crime syndicate. His return to Kerala's treacherous political scene drives the gripping narrative of power, loyalty, and survival.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG

Prabhas’s remarkable contribution to society: True hero beyond silver screen

Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck MEG

Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love" NTI

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love"

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer proved hes hardcore WWE fan HRD

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR's Venkatesh Iyer proved he's a huge WWE fan

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline MEG

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake: How 10 cyborg cockroaches aided rescue missions (WATCH) snt

World's first: How 10 cyborg cockroaches joined earthquake rescue efforts in Myanmar (WATCH)

IPL 2025: PBKS skipper REVEALS being in tears during Champions Trophy; Here's why HRD

IPL 2025: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer REVEALS being in tears during Champions Trophy; Here's why

80 percent startups a racket Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row snt

'80% startups a racket': Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row

Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save here's how snt

Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save!

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR HRD

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon