OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

The OnePlus 13, launching globally in January 2025, boasts three color variants: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. It features IP68 and IP69 ratings, a unique design with a circular camera island, and a vegan leather option.

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

The OnePlus 13—the company's upcoming flagship smartphone—will be on sale worldwide in January 2025. Three colors will be offered for the phone: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. The first pictures of the device, which will come in three different versions, have also been released by the business. According to OnePlus, the next flagship would try to blend cutting-edge technology with a stylish appearance. Additionally, according to the company, it is the first OnePlus smartphone to receive both IP68 and IP69 classifications, suggesting enhanced water and dust resistance.

The design appears to be different from the flagship's earlier iterations. Although the device's sides are flatter, OnePlus has kept the circular camera island. In comparison to the OnePlus 12, which received praise for its long battery life, the thickness also appears to be significantly lower.

Also Read | iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it

The three gadget variations are depicted in the graphic, which also emphasizes the various textures that will be offered with each one. For the first time, the OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean model has vegan leather made of microfiber. The material provides a high-end feel and is scratch and scuff-resistant, according to OnePlus. While the white version appears to have a glossy surface, the black version appears to have a texture similar to marble.

Also Read | Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026?

Compared to earlier iterations, the OnePlus 13 will have a significant advantage thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. Additionally, 256 GB of initial storage and up to 24 GB of RAM are anticipated for the phone. In addition to the Hasselblad alliance, OnePlus will continue to use a similar triple camera arrangement. The Hasselblad logo is considerably more subdued in this updated version, though.

In the upcoming weeks, further information on the OnePlus 13, such as launch dates and other features, should be revealed. Keep yourself informed as the business gets ready to introduce its main product all over the world.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Google Pixel 8a: 5 flagship smartphones under Rs 40,000 you can buy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Kanguva to Devara: Top 10 most expensive Indian films of 2024 gcw

Top 10 big-budget Indian movies of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon