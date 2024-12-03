OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

The OnePlus 13—the company's upcoming flagship smartphone—will be on sale worldwide in January 2025. Three colors will be offered for the phone: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. The first pictures of the device, which will come in three different versions, have also been released by the business. According to OnePlus, the next flagship would try to blend cutting-edge technology with a stylish appearance. Additionally, according to the company, it is the first OnePlus smartphone to receive both IP68 and IP69 classifications, suggesting enhanced water and dust resistance.

The design appears to be different from the flagship's earlier iterations. Although the device's sides are flatter, OnePlus has kept the circular camera island. In comparison to the OnePlus 12, which received praise for its long battery life, the thickness also appears to be significantly lower.

Also Read | iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it

The three gadget variations are depicted in the graphic, which also emphasizes the various textures that will be offered with each one. For the first time, the OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean model has vegan leather made of microfiber. The material provides a high-end feel and is scratch and scuff-resistant, according to OnePlus. While the white version appears to have a glossy surface, the black version appears to have a texture similar to marble.

Also Read | Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026?

Compared to earlier iterations, the OnePlus 13 will have a significant advantage thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. Additionally, 256 GB of initial storage and up to 24 GB of RAM are anticipated for the phone. In addition to the Hasselblad alliance, OnePlus will continue to use a similar triple camera arrangement. The Hasselblad logo is considerably more subdued in this updated version, though.

In the upcoming weeks, further information on the OnePlus 13, such as launch dates and other features, should be revealed. Keep yourself informed as the business gets ready to introduce its main product all over the world.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Google Pixel 8a: 5 flagship smartphones under Rs 40,000 you can buy

Latest Videos