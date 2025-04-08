World's first: How 10 cyborg cockroaches joined earthquake rescue efforts in Myanmar (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a world-first, Singapore recently deployed cyborg cockroaches to Myanmar to assist with search-and-rescue efforts following a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 that claimed more than 3,000 lives. The 10 insect-hybrid robots, developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University and Klass Engineering and Solutions, were flown in and joined the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) Operation Lionheart contingent on March 30.

This marks the first time anywhere in the world that cyborgs have been used in a humanitarian operation, and also the first time insect-hybrid robots have been deployed in the field.

First Deployments in Naypyitaw

The cyborg cockroaches were first deployed on March 31 at a collapsed hospital, and then again twice on April 3 in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Although they have yet to find any survivors, the cyborgs have helped the SCDF team explore areas inaccessible to humans and search dogs due to the destruction. SCDF sent an 80-strong team and four search dogs to Myanmar on March 29.

Developed in Singapore, Fast-Tracked for Real-Life Deployment

Originally showcased at the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit in Singapore in April 2024, the cockroaches were set for deployment around 2026. However, the disaster in Myanmar prompted HTX to accelerate development and testing to support ongoing rescue efforts.

Fitted with infrared cameras and sensors, each 6cm-long Madagascar hissing cockroach is remotely controlled using electrodes that stimulate its movements. The information captured is processed through a machine-learning algorithm capable of detecting signs of life under rubble.

Engineers on the Ground Share Emotional Experiences

HTX engineer Ong Ka Hing and his colleague Yap Kian Wee arrived in Yangon after a three-hour flight, followed by a grueling seven-hour journey to reach the disaster-hit area.

In an interview with The Strait Times on April 4, Ong said, "The roads were cracked and we had to take several detours. We also saw people displaced from their homes, sleeping in the open, with a lack of food and water. It’s been a surreal experience.”

The first mission involving the cockroaches lasted 45 minutes and took place under the rubble of a hospital roughly the size of two football fields. SCDF had initially swept the area with search dogs and later called in the insect robots for a deeper probe.

Yap shared a particularly moving encounter with a local resident: “He came to me and said his sibling had been inside the hospital when it collapsed, and said he was hoping we could help find survivors. When I heard this, it was really quite sad.”

He added that many locals spent the entire day watching rescue efforts from a distance, waiting in hope for news of their loved ones.

Technology Under Pressure, But Team Remains Committed

On March 30, SCDF successfully rescued a man trapped under a collapsed three-storey building after an eight-hour effort. However, extreme heat reaching 38 degrees Celsius, the threat of rain, and limited access to electricity and water continue to hinder rescue work.

Despite challenges, both engineers have committed to staying in Myanmar as long as needed. They confirmed the cockroaches remain in good condition and are being fed carrots and water.

Yap said, “We have this sense of mission that makes us want to keep improving on this technology so it can find survivors faster.”

Ong told the publication, “Testing in Singapore is very different. It’s a real, dynamic situation here. We encountered some technical issues and it hasn’t been smooth sailing. But these are all very valuable lessons that will help us improve for future deployments.”

