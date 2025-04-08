Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading?

Read Full Article

In India, Motorola unveiled the Edge 60 Fusion, a smartphone from its new Edge line. Despite a number of hardware improvements, the smartphone's design is mostly unchanged from its predecessor. The switch from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU to the newest MediaTek chip was one of the most significant changes we saw, and it may improve the smartphone's performance. You should consider if the new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is worth the buzz if you have been considering purchasing one.

Here we have compiled a thorough comparison between the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion in order to determine whether hardware changes are warranted for the current generation model.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Design

With a vegan leather rear panel, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion maintain a similar look. However, the latest model has more camera sensors, new colour choices, and improved durability thanks to its IP68 and IP69 ratings. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Fusion has just one IP68 rating.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Display

The Edge 60 Fusion's 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1.5K, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Fusion has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 1600 nits and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. As a result, the Edge 60 Fusion offers an improved viewing experience.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Processor

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage power the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. In contrast, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage power the Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Battery

The Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a 5500mAh battery that can handle 68W TurboPower for long-lasting performance. However, the Edge 50 Fusion has a 5000mAh battery support. With the Edge 60 Fusion, you can anticipate longer battery life.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Camera

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has two cameras: a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP primary camera using a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. Additionally, it has a three-in-one light sensor that can detect RGB, flicker reduction, and ambient light. However, the Edge 50 Fusion has a 13MP ultrawide camera in addition to a comparable 50MP primary camera. Both smartphones have a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available for Rs 22,999 at launch. On the other hand, the 8GB+128GB storage version of the Edge 50 Fusion costs Rs. 22,999.

