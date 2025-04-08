Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save!

Read Full Article

Swiggy, a leading player in India’s food delivery and quick commerce space, has introduced a new feature—MaxxSaver—on its Instamart platform. Designed to reward higher-value purchases, the feature offers automatic discounts on carts exceeding Rs 999, aiming to enhance savings on everyday essentials.

The MaxxSaver feature is being rolled out across all 100 cities where Instamart is currently operational. Swiggy has assured that the company’s hallmark 10-minute delivery promise will remain unaffected, even for larger orders placed under this new offering. Additionally, members of Swiggy’s loyalty program, Swiggy BLCK, will receive extra benefits as part of the MaxxSaver initiative.

“As more users turn to Swiggy Instamart for daily essentials, electronics, fashion, and more, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value,” said Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart. “With MaxxSaver, we enhance our promise to make Swiggy Instamart the most affordable and convenient quick-commerce destination.”

He added that by encouraging higher cart values, the company can pass on better pricing to users—whether for a small top-up or a full weekly stock-up.

Responding to Zepto and Industry Trends

Swiggy’s launch comes in the wake of competitor Zepto’s SuperSaver, introduced in September last year. While Zepto’s feature requires manual opt-in, Swiggy’s MaxxSaver applies discounts automatically at checkout when users meet the minimum cart value—adding a layer of convenience.

Interestingly, this rollout coincides with Zepto reportedly phasing out its Zepto Pass subscription, shifting focus to a new invite-only program, Zepto Daily, currently available in select pin codes.

Driving Up Cart Values

The MaxxSaver initiative is part of a broader strategy in the quick commerce industry to boost average order values. In Q3 of FY25, Swiggy reported a 14% increase in average order value on Instamart, rising from Rs 469 to Rs 534. To support this shift, the platform has been steadily expanding into categories like fashion, beauty, home décor, electronics, and travel essentials.

Competition Intensifies

India’s quick commerce segment is witnessing intense rivalry. Amazon Now has begun trial runs of its rapid delivery service in select Bengaluru neighbourhoods. Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart’s quick commerce arm, is reportedly preparing for a major expansion with 500–550 new dark stores, ahead of its flagship Big Billion Days sale.

Concerns Over Profitability

Despite rapid innovation and growth, industry analysts have flagged potential challenges. A Bank of America research note from March highlighted mounting losses in the quick commerce space, leading to a cautious outlook.

“While we remain positive on medium-term prospects for the quick commerce and food delivery market, we downgrade Zomato to Neutral and Swiggy to Underperform,” the report stated. It cited expectations of sustained losses in the quick commerce segment and slower margin improvements in food delivery over the next 12–15 months.

Latest Videos