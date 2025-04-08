user
user icon

Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save!

Swiggy launches MaxxSaver on Instamart, offering automatic discounts on orders above Rs 999 to boost savings and encourage higher cart values.

Swiggy rolls out 'MaxxSaver': More you buy, more you save here's how snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 9:34 PM IST

Swiggy, a leading player in India’s food delivery and quick commerce space, has introduced a new feature—MaxxSaver—on its Instamart platform. Designed to reward higher-value purchases, the feature offers automatic discounts on carts exceeding Rs 999, aiming to enhance savings on everyday essentials.

The MaxxSaver feature is being rolled out across all 100 cities where Instamart is currently operational. Swiggy has assured that the company’s hallmark 10-minute delivery promise will remain unaffected, even for larger orders placed under this new offering. Additionally, members of Swiggy’s loyalty program, Swiggy BLCK, will receive extra benefits as part of the MaxxSaver initiative.

“As more users turn to Swiggy Instamart for daily essentials, electronics, fashion, and more, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value,” said Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart. “With MaxxSaver, we enhance our promise to make Swiggy Instamart the most affordable and convenient quick-commerce destination.”

He added that by encouraging higher cart values, the company can pass on better pricing to users—whether for a small top-up or a full weekly stock-up.

Responding to Zepto and Industry Trends

Swiggy’s launch comes in the wake of competitor Zepto’s SuperSaver, introduced in September last year. While Zepto’s feature requires manual opt-in, Swiggy’s MaxxSaver applies discounts automatically at checkout when users meet the minimum cart value—adding a layer of convenience.

Interestingly, this rollout coincides with Zepto reportedly phasing out its Zepto Pass subscription, shifting focus to a new invite-only program, Zepto Daily, currently available in select pin codes.

Driving Up Cart Values

The MaxxSaver initiative is part of a broader strategy in the quick commerce industry to boost average order values. In Q3 of FY25, Swiggy reported a 14% increase in average order value on Instamart, rising from Rs 469 to Rs 534. To support this shift, the platform has been steadily expanding into categories like fashion, beauty, home décor, electronics, and travel essentials.

Competition Intensifies

India’s quick commerce segment is witnessing intense rivalry. Amazon Now has begun trial runs of its rapid delivery service in select Bengaluru neighbourhoods. Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart’s quick commerce arm, is reportedly preparing for a major expansion with 500–550 new dark stores, ahead of its flagship Big Billion Days sale.

Concerns Over Profitability

Despite rapid innovation and growth, industry analysts have flagged potential challenges. A Bank of America research note from March highlighted mounting losses in the quick commerce space, leading to a cautious outlook.

“While we remain positive on medium-term prospects for the quick commerce and food delivery market, we downgrade Zomato to Neutral and Swiggy to Underperform,” the report stated. It cited expectations of sustained losses in the quick commerce segment and slower margin improvements in food delivery over the next 12–15 months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

80 percent startups a racket Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row snt

'80% startups a racket': Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row

India's mobile phone exports surpass Rs 2 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw ddr

India's smartphone exports hit record Rs 2 lakh crore, iPhones lead surge

Retail leasing in India soars 55% in Q1 2025, malls and high streets lead surge AJR

Retail leasing in India soars 55% in Q1 2025, malls and high streets lead surge

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Devendra Fadnavis AJR

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

From boom to bust in 30 minutes: How a fake Trump tariff pause sparked chaos on wall street AJR

From boom to bust in 30 minutes: How a fake Trump tariff pause sparked chaos on wall street

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake: How 10 cyborg cockroaches aided rescue missions (WATCH) snt

World's first: How 10 cyborg cockroaches joined earthquake rescue efforts in Myanmar (WATCH)

IPL 2025: PBKS skipper REVEALS being in tears during Champions Trophy; Here's why HRD

IPL 2025: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer REVEALS being in tears during Champions Trophy; Here's why

Mohanlal L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film surpasses Manjummel boys snt

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film

80 percent startups a racket Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row snt

'80% startups a racket': Suhel Seth defends Piyush Goyal amid row

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR HRD

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon