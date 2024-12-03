Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026?

Apple is anticipated to release its first foldable iPhone in the latter half of 2026, marking a significant entry into the expanding foldable smartphone market. While the foldable phone market has seen growth, it's also facing challenges, with declining sales in recent quarters. Apple's entry, with its expected high-quality design and integration, is hoped to revitalize the sector.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

A major milestone for the firm as it enters the quickly expanding foldable smartphone industry is anticipated when Apple releases its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. The industry may change as a result of this much awaited shift, with Apple's arrival probably setting new benchmarks for quality and creativity in foldable technology.

Over the past two years, the market for foldable smartphones has grown steadily thanks to businesses like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola. With the Galaxy Z series, Samsung in particular has been a major force, steadily enhancing the foldable design and robustness with every version. However, given that Apple is renowned for its careful approach to hardware and software integration, which offers an experience that many customers are keen to explore, the company's entry into the foldable market is anticipated to get even more interest.

article_image2

foldable phone

The difficulties foldable cellphones are having in the market are highlighted in a recent DSCC research. They recently saw their first year-over-year dip, and more is likely to come. However, the research points to Apple's impending foldable iPhone as one cause for hope.

According to the report, "DSCC currently projects that the foldable smartphone display market would increase by just 5% in 2024 and decline by 4% in 2025, following at least 40% annual growth from 2019 to 2023. At about 22 million panels, demand has plateaued. The purchase of foldable smartphone screens fell 38% year over year in Q3 of 24 and is predicted to decline for four of the following five quarters."

article_image3

Numerous industry sources indicate that the next foldable iPhone will probably include state-of-the-art features, such as a flexible OLED display that won't noticeably wear after hundreds of thousands of folds. According to rumors, Apple's foldable will have a distinctive design that may incorporate elements from its current iPhone lineup with fresh, cutting-edge folding mechanics.

Strong technical specifications, such as a potent CPU, excellent cameras, and a svelte design that preserves the high-end feel for which Apple is renowned, are also anticipated for the foldable gadget. Additionally, Apple's iOS is probably compatible with the device, providing a smooth interaction with other Apple services and products including Apple Pay, iCloud, and Music.

article_image4

The market for foldable smartphones is anticipated to be significantly impacted if Apple releases its foldable iPhone. It could be risky, though, to rely only on the iPhone to propel this category's progress. Other smartphone makers may encounter difficulties that Apple cannot handle on its own if the demand for foldables has already peaked.

The key question is how much a foldable iPhone can actually change the course of its rivals, even if it would probably increase demand for foldable smartphones. The solution will only become clear with time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Recent Stories

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years gcw

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December? AJR

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family RBA

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon