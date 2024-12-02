5 best 8GB RAM smartphones for seamless multitasking you can buy right now

Looking for a smartphone that excels in performance and multitasking? Consider these top contenders with 8GB of RAM, featuring models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, offering powerful processors and advanced features like AI capabilities and impressive camera technology.

Are you searching for a smartphone that successfully strikes a balance between features, performance, and multitasking? Then, people may find it quite advantageous to acquire a smartphone with 8GB of RAM. 8GB of RAM gives smartphones the capacity to run demanding programs and complete complicated tasks efficiently. Furthermore, smartphones with 8GB of RAM and powerful CPUs may easily handle activities involving artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, we have compiled a list of some of the top 8GB RAM smartphones from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and others to help you focus your search. Also Read | Is WhatsApp draining your mobile battery? Here’s how you can fix it easily

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 This is the most recent S-series smartphone from Samsung that was introduced in the flagship market. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage power the Galaxy S24. It is one of the deserving flagship smartphones because of its strong performance and photographic skills. It is also referred to be an early AI smartphone as it supports Galaxy AI capabilities.

2. iPhone 16 Pro Max This is the latest high-end smartphone from Apple, which debuted in September. The A19 Pro CPU and 8GB of RAM power the smartphone. Advanced features including Apple Intelligence, a camera control button, excellent camera functions, and more are included with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Long-term use of this is outstanding, despite the possibility of its high cost.

3. OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R, a smartphone in the mid-range smartphone market, is another remarkable device with 8GB RAM. The OnePlus 12R is a competitive smartphone in the market because of its reputation for performance and photographic skills. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powers it for seamless daily use. Additionally, it has a 1.5K LTPO ProXDR display for breathtaking gaming and streaming images.

4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE For the premium Galaxy S24 series, this smartphone is a reasonably priced alternative. Samsung's Exynos 2400e engine, which comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powers the Galaxy S24 FE. The flagship Galaxy S24 and the smartphone have a similar design. The smartphone is a fantastic option because of its amazing performance, photographic capabilities, and other features.

5. Google Pixel 8 Last but not least is the Google Pixel 8, which has 8GB of RAM and the company's own Tensor G3 processor. It is a little smartphone that has sophisticated functions. A 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera make up the Pixel 8's dual camera arrangement, which offers impressive image quality. As a result, it may be yet another excellent choice.

