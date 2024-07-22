Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale 2024: Check out best deals on iPhone 15, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and other smartphones

    Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale in India, offering substantial savings across a wide range of products including smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, TVs, and home appliances. Check out best deals on smartphones.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

    India's Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale has begun. During the offer, customers purchasing credit cards from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank would receive an instant 10% discount, up to Rs 5000. Consumers may take advantage of significant savings on TVs, computers, smartphones, mobile accessories, home appliances, and more. The last day is July 25.

    Shoppers can also benefit from an instant 10% discount of up to Rs 5000 when using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards. 

    article_image2

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

    The Apple iPhone 15, which was originally priced at Rs 79,990, is currently on sale for Rs 65,490 on Flipkart. Axis Bank credit cards will also provide buyers an instant, flat discount of Rs 1,000. Furthermore, the price of the iPhone 15 Plus has dropped from Rs 89,900 to just Rs 74,990. Flipkart has them available in the following colour options: Pink, Blue, Yellow, Green, and Black.

    article_image3

    Google Pixel 8

    At Rs 75,999, the Google Pixel 8 was introduced in India. Currently, it is available on Flipkart for Rs 58,999 as part of the G.O.A.T. deal. Customers who use an Axis Bank credit card for EMI purchases will also receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,500. There are colour variations in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose.

    article_image4

    Google Pixel 7a

    The Google Pixel 7a is currently available for Rs 34,999, down from its original price of Rs 43,999. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, a 4,300 mAh battery, a 64MP dual back camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G2 processor. There are four colour options: coral, charcoal, sea, and snow.

    article_image5

    Oppo Reno 12 Pro

    The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, which was previously retailing for Rs 53,999, is now only Rs 36,999 for the 256GB model, a 31% reduction in pricing. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery, and a Dimensity 7300 Energy CPU.

    article_image6

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, initially priced at Rs 49,999, is now being sold for Rs 33,999. Key features include the Exynos 2200 processor, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 50MP dual rear camera, a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, and 8GB of RAM. It comes in Graphite, Mint, and Purple.
     

