    Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Winter fruits are a great option because they not only provide a plethora of essential nutrients and antioxidants. But they may also naturally help in reducing belly fat.

    Image: Getty Images

    Losing weight or reducing those extra kilos is not an easy task, especially in winter, and it takes a long time and effort before you see any results. Every human body processes and adjusts to changes over time. Therefore, you must maintain consistency if you want to lose weight.

    Many people opt for exercises to lose excess body weight, but what you eat, the amount of nutrition you consume plays essential role in reducing weight. Here, fruit consumption could become a game-changer.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Oranges:

    Oranges are the ideal fruit for giving your body a vitamin C boost. They are also fantastic to include in a power detox regimen. Consuming oranges helps you in losing your weight. The fruit is low in calories and high in fibre, potassium and minerals. Its fibre content aids in better digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Guava:

    Protein and fibre found in guavas help to sustain a sensation of fullness and prevent overeating. Guavas that are fully ripe and low in sugar are excellent fruits for weight loss.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Starfruit:

    Due to its low-calorie qualities and high fibre content, starfruit is a favorite fruit among dieters. An appropriate amount of fibre boosts metabolism. Star-fruit keeps you full. It curbs your appetite. It also promotes weight loss. The natural dietary fibre content that is present in the star fruit, helps reduce constipation-related symptoms such as bloating, flatulence, cramps, and diarrhoea.

