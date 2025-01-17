Zomato's 'extra charge' to vegetarian customer stirs row, CEO Goyal vows this 's**t' won't happen again

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal apologized and removed the controversial "Veg Mode Enablement Fee" after it sparked backlash online, with users calling it a "luxury tax" on vegetarians. The quick response highlighted the importance of customer feedback and Zomato's commitment to addressing user concerns.

Zomato's 'extra charge' to vegetarian customer stirs row, CEO Goyal vows this 's**t' won't happen again vkp
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has responded to the criticism of the food delivery platform's new "Veg Mode Enablement Fee" by apologizing and removing the charge. The fee, which was introduced for vegetarian food deliveries, had sparked outrage online, with users calling it a “luxury tax” on vegetarians. 

In a recent LinkedIn post, Rohit Ranjan, a user from India, shared a screenshot of his bill, pointing out the extra charge for vegetarian food orders. Expressing his frustration, Ranjan referred to the new charge as a “luxury tax” on vegetarian meals, turning what was once a simple, healthy choice into a "premium subscription plan." His post quickly gained attention, with many others chiming in to voice similar concerns.

Bengaluru man finds live 'Snail' in Salad ordered via Zomato, FreshMenu issues apology (WATCH)

Ranjan also took the opportunity to thank Zomato’s competitor, Swiggy, for treating all food options equally, contrasting it with Zomato’s move to add a fee on vegetarian deliveries. He sarcastically wrote, "Thanks, Zomato, for proving once again that being veg is now a luxury tax!" His post included the hashtags #herbivores, #luxurytax, and #vegetariantax, further emphasizing his frustration.

Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, responded quickly to the backlash. In a reply to Ranjan’s post, Goyal acknowledged the mistake and promised to fix the issue immediately. He said, “This is stupid on our part. I am super sorry for this. This charge will be removed today itself. I will also fix what’s needed to fix in the team so that such s**t doesn’t happen again.”, reported TOI.

Zomato Launches 15 Minute food delivery service; to compete against Swiggy Bolt, Zepto Cafe, BigBasket, Blinki

Goyal’s response has been met with gratitude from Ranjan, who replied, thanking the CEO for stepping in to resolve the matter swiftly. “Thank you once again for saving us! What truly surprised me during this journey was successfully driving this idea from the ideation phase to execution while also securing senior stakeholder approval,” Ranjan wrote.

Zomato’s quick action in addressing the issue reflects the company's commitment to its users. By removing the controversial charge, Zomato aims to restore consumer trust and maintain its competitive edge in the market. The backlash against the extra charge underscores the sensitive nature of pricing strategies, especially when it comes to food delivery services, which are integral to everyday life for many consumers.

