Bengaluru: Nandini launches 'ready to cook' Dosa and Idli flour with Whey protein for healthy breakfast

Nandini has launched 'Ready to Cook' dosa and idli flour with whey protein in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the product, which contains 5% protein, in two packet sizes. The product is currently available experimentally in the city, with plans to expand based on response.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Bengaluru: Nandini, a trusted name in Karnataka, is expanding its product range with the introduction of ‘Ready to Cook’ dosa and idli flour, now available in the city. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled these protein-based Nandini idli and dosa flour packets on Wednesday, marking the brand's long-awaited entry into this new market segment.

At a special event held at Home Office Krishna, Siddaramaiah shared his excitement about the launch, stating that this new addition to Nandini's offerings will bring high-quality, whey protein-based flour to consumers at affordable prices. The flour, designed for making crispy dosas and soft idlis, promises to enhance the taste and nutritional value of breakfast, offering a healthy start to the day.

"Nandini is a proud brand of Kannadigas, and its products have gained nationwide popularity," the Chief Minister said, highlighting that Nandini milk is even reaching Delhi, while there is growing demand in cities like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. "The famous laddu prasad from Tirupati is now being prepared with Nandini ghee, reflecting the immense popularity and trust in our products," he added.

The new Nandini idli and dosa flour, made from whey protein, contains 5 per cent protein. It is available in two sizes: 450-gram packets priced at ₹40 and 900-gram packets priced at ₹80. Currently, the product is being sold on an experimental basis in Bengaluru. Based on customer feedback, plans are in place to expand the supply to other cities.

KMF President Bhima Naik, Managing Director Shivaswamy, and Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and K. Venkatesh were also present during the launch event.

