If you love working out hard and frequent the gym. Then you do not forget to eat a lot of protein while keeping an eye on your calorie consumption.

You will not be able to reduce weight or get in shape by depriving yourself. What will get you through is eating a balanced, healthy diet. If you enjoy vigorous exercise or are a gym freak. Then do not forget to eat plenty of protein while watching your calorie intake. Following that, here are some post-workout snack meals you may prepare and eat.

1. Moong Dal Chilla: Moong Dal gets soaked for two to three hours. Add to a blender after draining. Blend in the spices (chilli, ginger, and cumin) to create a smooth batter. Add Salt, hing, turmeric, coriander, and coriander to the batter. To create a batter with a flowing consistency, combine thoroughly and add water. Then on a heated pan, put out some batter and spread it out evenly. Olive oil to be drizzled over the chilla. On a medium burner, cook it with the cover on. To cook the chili from all sides, flip it. With green chutney, serve.

2. Avocado Salad: To make an Avocado salad, add salt, olive oil, and lemon juice to be combined in a bowl. Paprika, black pepper, and minced garlic get added to the smoking process. Then, set aside after combining the ingredients. Afterwards, combine chopped tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves in a sizable mixing dish. Add the diced avocado. Pour the mixed avocados with the dressing after stirring it. Add salt and then thoroughly toss. Serve chilled and fresh.

