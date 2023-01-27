Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A glance at snacking recipes which are essential for post-gymming

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    If you love working out hard and frequent the gym. Then you do not forget to eat a lot of protein while keeping an eye on your calorie consumption.

    Image: Freepik

    You will not be able to reduce weight or get in shape by depriving yourself. What will get you through is eating a balanced, healthy diet.

    If you enjoy vigorous exercise or are a gym freak. Then do not forget to eat plenty of protein while watching your calorie intake. Following that, here are some post-workout snack meals you may prepare and eat.

    ALSO READ: Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX

    Image: Freepik

    1. Moong Dal Chilla:

    Moong Dal gets soaked for two to three hours. Add to a blender after draining. Blend in the spices (chilli, ginger, and cumin) to create a smooth batter. Add Salt, hing, turmeric, coriander, and coriander to the batter. To create a batter with a flowing consistency, combine thoroughly and add water. Then on a heated pan, put out some batter and spread it out evenly. Olive oil to be drizzled over the chilla. On a medium burner, cook it with the cover on. To cook the chili from all sides, flip it. With green chutney, serve.

    Image: Freepik

    2. Avocado Salad:

    To make an Avocado salad, add salt, olive oil, and lemon juice to be combined in a bowl. Paprika, black pepper, and minced garlic get added to the smoking process. Then, set aside after combining the ingredients. Afterwards, combine chopped tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves in a sizable mixing dish. Add the diced avocado. Pour the mixed avocados with the dressing after stirring it. Add salt and then thoroughly toss. Serve chilled and fresh.

    Image: Freepik

    3. Buttermilk:

    Incorporate sattu flour, roasted jeera powder, and kala namak. Then add ginger, mint, and coriander leaves, which can be combined, with a small amount of water in a grinder. 

    We can see that water gets added to the mixture to change the buttermilk consistency post adding the whipped curd. Have a healthy beverage after working out and add ice.

    ALSO READ: Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for January 27 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Aquarius Leo Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 27, 2023: Aries, Gemini to have a good day; be careful Libra

    Numerology Prediction for January 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Republic Day 2023 Google Doodle by Gujarat based Parth Kothekar shows elements of parade with intricate artwork See video gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle shows elements of parade with intricate artwork; See video

    Daily Horoscope for January 26 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Aries Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 26, 2023: Good day for Sagittarius, Capricorn; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for January 26 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Breath-taking Indian destinations for scuba diving which should be in your wish list vma

    Breath-taking Indian destinations for scuba diving which should be in your wish-list

    Daily Horoscope for January 27 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Aquarius Leo Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 27, 2023: Aries, Gemini to have a good day; be careful Libra

    Numerology Prediction for January 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Team India training in Ranchi ahead of New Zealand clash (WATCH)-ayh

    MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Team India training in Ranchi (WATCH)

    Delhi HC issues guidelines for rape victims' medical examination in cases where pregnancy exceeds 24 weeks AJR

    Delhi HC issues guidelines for rape victims' medical examination in cases where pregnancy exceeds 24 weeks

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon