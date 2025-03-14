Holi 2025: Top 5 classic Holi songs to make your party full of energy and joy

Read Full Gallery

Get ready to dance and celebrate Holi 2025 with these 5 classic songs full of energy and joy



Holi is a festival of colors, joy, and music. No celebration is complete without lively tunes to set the mood. Here are five evergreen Holi songs that will make your party unforgettable and keep everyone grooving all day long.



Rang Barse – Silsila

“Rang Barse” from the film Silsila remains a timeless Holi favorite. Known for its lively beats and Amitabh Bachchan's energetic performance, the song perfectly captures the essence of Holi. The lyrics celebrate the vibrant festival, bringing people together in joy and excitement.



Holi Ke Din – Sholay

Another iconic song is “Holi Ke Din” from Sholay. This upbeat song celebrates friendship and the joy of the festival. It fills the air with happiness and encourages everyone to dance and indulge in the playful colors of Holi, making it a must-have for any playlist.



Do Me A Favour – Phir Hera Pheri

From Phir Hera Pheri, “Do Me A Favour” is a fun, lively track. With its playful melody and clever lyrics, it instantly lifts the mood. Perfect for those who love to dance and embrace the spirited atmosphere of Holi, this song adds a light-hearted touch to the celebrations.



Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most popular Holi anthems in recent times. Its lively beats and fresh energy make it a hit at any party. The catchy rhythm is perfect for getting everyone to dance and enjoy the festival together.



Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

“Badri Ki Dulhania” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is another high-energy track perfect for Holi. The fun lyrics and peppy beats make it an exciting addition to your Holi playlist. This upbeat tune always gets people on their feet, making the celebration more vibrant and lively.

