Bengaluru man finds live 'Snail' in Salad ordered via Zomato, FreshMenu issues apology (WATCH)

A Bengaluru fitness enthusiast found a live snail in a FreshMenu salad ordered via Zomato. The incident, shared on Instagram, went viral, prompting FreshMenu to apologize, acknowledge a quality lapse, and promise stricter checks. Netizens reacted by sharing similar food delivery issues.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light where a fitness enthusiast discovered a live snail in his salad, which he ordered from the food delivery platform Zomato. The salad was prepared by FreshMenu, a well-known food delivery service. The video shared by the customer has gone viral on Instagram, sparking widespread reactions.  

The young man, who regularly works out and maintains a healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables, shared his ordeal on the Instagram account @fitnesskapratik. In the video, he revealed that he had placed an order for four items from FreshMenu through Zomato but received only three. Among the delivered items was a salad that had a live snail moving inside the transparent lid of the container.  

In the video, Prateek, the fitness enthusiast, displayed the bill and the order box. He noted that he did not open the salad bowls after spotting the snail. The moving snail is visible in the video, which has left netizens disgusted and shocked.  

Prateek advised his followers to minimize consuming outside food and thoroughly check it before eating. "Avoid eating out unless necessary and inspect the food carefully," he said.  

Following the incident, FreshMenu issued an apology, acknowledging the lapse in quality. Their statement read, "Prateek, we sincerely apologize for the incident you experienced with your order. It is unacceptable that a live snail was found in your salad. We deeply regret this mistake and take full responsibility."  

The company assured that its representatives would meet Prateek personally to address the issue. FreshMenu emphasized that they use 100% natural ingredients and strive to deliver fresh, healthy meals. They attributed the mishap to an error in their food preparation process and assured customers of stricter quality checks in the future.  

FreshMenu's statement concluded with an appeal to Prateek to accept their apology, promising to maintain the quality standards customers expect.   Netizens flooded the comment section of the video with similar complaints, sharing their own unpleasant experiences with food delivery services.  

WATCH the viral video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pratik (@fitnesskapratik)

