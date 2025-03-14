MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Who is the best Indian captain? Check out stats across all formats

Read Full Gallery

A detailed comparison of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's captaincy records in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is to determine India's best cricket captain.

Image Credit: Twitter

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are two of the finest captains Indian cricket has ever had. Two players have led India to multiple ICC titles and left an indelible mark on their leadership, tactical brilliance and ability to deliver under pressure. Recently, Rohit Sharma led Team India to a second successive ICC title by clinching the Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final. With this, Rohit became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win two or more titles in the ICC tournaments. Before the marquee event and after India’s victory, there has always been a debate over who is the best Indian captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. On that note, let’s compare the stats of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as captains across all formats of the game.

Image Credit: Twitter

In ODIs The ODI cricket has been a stronghold for MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma not only because of their exceptional leadership skills but also their ability to deliver match-winning performances even under pressure. Dhoni led Team India from 2008 to 2018, wherein he became the first player to lead Team India in 200 ODI matches. Rohit has been leading the Men in Blue in shorter format since 2017. MS Dhoni captained Team India to 110 ODI wins and has a success rate of 55.00&, which is the highest among the Indian captains in the history of ODI cricket. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter also led the Men in Blue to 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs. Dhoni had not only led India but also scored a pile of runs during his captaincy, amassing 6641 runs, including six centuries and 47 fifties, at an average of 53.55. His tally of runs is the highest among the Indian captains in ODIs. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has led the Men in Blue in 56 matches so far, winning 42 and has a success rate of 75%. The 37-year-old recently guided Team India to Champions Trophy triumph, ending their 12-year title drought at the tournament. Indian batting stalwart captained the Team India to ODI World Cup 2023 final, but fell short of winning the prestigious title. As a captain, Rohit has 2506 runs, including five centuries and 17 fifties, at an average of 52.

Image Credit: Twitter

In Tests Under the captaincies of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, India performed well at home, but away has been their weak point. Dhoni led Team India from 2008 to 2014 before retiring from the format. Rohit Sharma has been leading the Test side since 2022 after he took over the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli, who stepped down from the role after 1-2 series against South Africa. Dhoni led India in 60 matches, winning 27 and losing 18, with a success rate of 45%. Under his captaincy, India became No.1 Test team in the world and won multiple series at home. However, MS Dhoni’s record as a captain overseas was underwhelming, as his side struggled to secure wins in challenging conditions, facing multiple defeats at the hands of Australia, South Africa, and England. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has led Team India in 24 matches, winning 12 and losing 3, with a success rate of 50%. However, his captaincy received a big setback when India suffered a three-match series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. This was the first time since 2000 that team lost every match of the Test series. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India failed to defend their title, while Rohit had an abysmal series as he scored just 31 runs in just five innings. As a captain, Rohit has aggregated 1254 runs, including 4 centuries, at an average of 30.58.

Image Credit: Getty Images

T20Is MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have been among the greatest captains in T20I cricket. Dhoni began his captaincy in the shortest format at the 2007 T20 World Cup and led the team till 2016 before passing on the leadership baton to Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma took on captaincy duties in 2017 and became the full-time captain in 2022, leading the team until his retirement from the format in 2024. Dhoni led the Men in Blue in 72 matches, winning 41 and losing 28, with a success rate of 56.94. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter led Team India to T20 World Cup triumph in 2007, which was the inaugural edition of the tournament. He also guided the side to the 2014 T20 World Cup final, but fell short of clinching the second title as they lost to Sri Lanka. He also captained India in series wins against several top teams, including Australia, South Africa, and England. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, led Team India in 62 matches, winning 50 and losing 12, with an impressive success rate of 80.64%. He was the captain to win 50 matches in the history of T20Is. Rohit captained the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup triumph last year, ending their 11-year ICC title. Also, India brought back the T20 World Cup trophy home after 17 long years. He had a chance of winning the T20 World Cup in 2022, lost to England in the semifinal. As a captain, Rohit Sharma aggregated 1905 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 34.01. Sharma signed off from the format at international level after leading to T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Who is the best India captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma? MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have been among the best captains India have ever had. Dhoni’s captaincy legacy is defined by calm demeanour, tactical brilliance, especially in pressure situations, and success in all formats of the game, including three ICC trophies. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has an exceptional success rate in white-ball cricket, leading India to T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs, while being a leader for his aggressive yet composed approach. MS Dhoni transformed Indian captaincy with his vision and grooming young and talented players. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper would often take bold decisions which turned in India’s favour, promoting himself to No.5 spot in the 2011 World Cup final and backing youngsters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early in their careers. Rohit Sharma has reinforced the team’s dominance in white-ball cricket with this tactical acumen and ability to deliver under pressure. Both the captains have carved their own path and went on to become among the most successful captains in the history of cricket.

Latest Videos