Recipe for 'lavish' Ambani laddu goes viral, HERE's how to make this healthy dessert (WATCH)

Anant Ambani's favorite sugar-free laddu, made with nuts and dry fruits, has gone viral on social media, captivating health-conscious sweet lovers with its unique and nutritious ingredients.

The laddu gained widespread attention after being featured on the Instagram account 'Taste by Ishika,' with over 33 million views. Made from a variety of nuts and dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios, dates, dried apricots, and figs, it has quickly captured the interest of health-conscious sweet lovers.

To prepare the laddu, start by roasting almonds and cashews over medium heat. Then, add pistachios and continue frying for another 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat when the almonds reach a light golden colour. Next, roast dates, dried apricots, and figs in a hot pan. After allowing all the ingredients to cool, grind them together in a mixer. Finally, roll the mixture into laddu-sized balls, and your healthy laddu is ready to enjoy.

