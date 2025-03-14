India lights up Holika dahan with traditional rituals and festivities nationwide

People across India celebrated Holika Dahan with bonfires and rituals, marking the victory of good over evil. Unique traditions were observed, from eco-friendly fires to royal and military participation. Several state leaders, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, joined the festivities ahead of Holi.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 7:45 AM IST

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): With the festival of colors set to be celebrated on Friday, people across the country marked 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday evening with bonfire lighting and rituals.

Visuals from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states showed communities performing the ritual in their unique ways.

In Madhya Pradesh's Sarafa Bazaar, a massive mound of cow dung cakes was set ablaze, with a statue of Holika placed on top. This eco-friendly alternative replaced the traditional burning of wood.

In West Bengal, people were seen circling the fire, carrying long bamboo sticks over their heads while chanting prayers.
Chief ministers of different states and members of the armed forces also lit a bonfire, symbolizing Holika's burning.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, personnel of the 38th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed rituals, offering prasad into the fire. Similarly, in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) lit a tall fire at Amritsar's Khasa Cantonment to mark the occasion.
In Rajasthan, Chaitanya Raj Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer, took part in the celebrations, singing traditional songs and performing prayers while showering people with gulaal.

Several state leaders also attended Holika Dahan ceremonies.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended the ritual in Gorakhpur, where he was seen showering flower petals on devotees. BJP MP Ravi Kishan was also present. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde celebrated the festival at Varsha Bungalow, the official CM residence.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also performed the rituals at their respective residences.

Holika Dahan symbolizes the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Holika, the sister of the demon king, Hiranyakashipu, was granted a boon, making her immune to fire.

She attempted to kill her nephew Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, by sitting with him in a fire. However, the boon failed, and Holika was burnt to ashes while Prahlad remained unharmed. (ANI)

