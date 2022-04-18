Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zoya Akhtar's The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor goes on floors

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor starring  'The Archies', has finally hit the floors. Zoya Akhtar will be launching the three star kids as producer Reema Kagti shared the news on social media.

    Image: Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

    Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will be marking the big launch of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The Indian version of the Comic book ‘The Archies’ will bring its characters, Archie Andrews and his friends, to life. The live-action musical film will be released on Netflix. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is in 1960s India and will be based on the teenagers of Riverdale.

    The film that stars all the three star kids is being backed by Zoya Akhtar’s production house Tiger Baby and Graphic India. On Monday, the film's producer Reema Kagti shared an important piece of information. Taking to Instagram, Kagti shared an image of the film clapboard, confirming that film has finally gone to the floors.

    “#Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix (sic),” wrote Kagti. The post was re-shared by filmmaker and Zoya Akhtar’s brother Farhan Akhtar who had best wishes to share with the team.

    As per media reports, Agastya Nanda will be seen playing the titular character of Archies while Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be seen as his friends Veronica and Betty, respectively.

    Recently, the photographs of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor from the film’s look test had gone viral. The trio were snapped in their look from the film by the paparazzi.

