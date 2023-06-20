Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga Day 2023: 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dazzled in sexy yoga outfits

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez incorporates regular yoga practice into her fitness routine, as evident from her photos featuring a yoga mat and dumbbells, showcasing her preparation for various yoga positions.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is still adjusting to her new life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is still adjusting to her new life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned body during vacay in Madrid

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo's glamorous girlfriend turned up the heat on her social media in her post, in which she is seen practising yoga.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Rodriguez shared another picture of her in the yoga routine little after arriving in Riyadh, where she currently resides with her partner and their five children.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The model continues to outshine Cristiano Ronaldo at times, thanks to her social media posts, but also with various events including a photo shoot last week while promoting her Netflix show.

    Also Read: SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez transformed into 'desert rose' by Pakistani designer

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The Spanish model went for a purple top, a miniskirt and paired them with leggings, all of the same color. She completed the look with a pink cross-body bag, white sneakers and a black-and-white coat.  

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina seems to be enjoying her time in Madrid, while the same could not be said for her husband as he is busy competing in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

