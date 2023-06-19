Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned body during vacay in Madrid

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, recently enjoyed a vacation in Madrid. During their time in Madrid, Georgina grabbed attention with her stunning and well-toned physique.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    During her vacation in Madrid, Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, showcases her well-toned physique while enjoying her time in the sun outdoors.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is a topic of great interest among fans. Many are eager to know when the celebrity couple will decide to get married.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Recently she shared photos for the birthday of her children. Although they have been together since 2016, no official announcement of a marriage or engagement has been announced. During an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was asked about his marriage plans and he responded by saying

    “It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, said about the wedding on her Netflix show: "It doesn’t depend on me. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

    Ronaldo and Rodriguez currently reside in Riyadh since the footballer moved to the Saudi Pro League. Despite the cohabitation of unmarried couples not being allowed in KSA, the couple has been granted permission.

