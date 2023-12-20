Year Ender 2023: Satish Kaushik to Mathew Perry, actors who passed away this year

In 2023, the entertainment industry grieved the deaths of several stars from music, film, and television.

The year saw the loss of notable celebs such as veteran actor Satish Kaushik, actor Nitesh Pandey, and Junior Mehmood. Hollywood, too, said goodbye to renowned figures such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Matthew Perry and Andre Braugher.

Javed Khan Amrohi

Javed Khan Amrohi, noted for his appearances in films including 'Lagaan', 'Andaz Apna Apna', and 'Chak De India', died of lung failure at a Mumbai hospital on February 14, 2023.

Mathew Perry

The unexpected death of Matthew Perry shocked fans. The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'., died on October 28 at the age of 54. His body was discovered in his jacuzzi at a Los Angeles apartment.

Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood died of cancer on December 7, 2023, at the age of 67, at his home in Mumbai. With a career spanning 265 films in seven languages, he also dabbled with production and direction, contributing to six Marathi films.

Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey, best known for his part in 'Om Shanti Om', passed away due to a heart attack in Nashik at the age of 50. His work in serials such as 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Astitva Ek Prem Kahani', 'Durgesh Nandini', and others is notable.

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik's death left a huge hole in fans' hearts. The actor died on March 09, 2023, at the age of 66. On his way to the hospital in Delhi, the late actor suffered a heart attack.

Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher, well known for his roles in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide: Life on the Street', died on December 11, 2023. at the age of 66 after a brief illness.