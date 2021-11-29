  • Facebook
    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
     It looks like Kim Kardashian is really not interested or impressed by ex-husband Kanye West's public efforts to win her back; read on

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo

    SKIMS founder and mother of four Kim Kardashian looks like she is not seem diverted to reconsider her divorce from rapper husband Kanye West after his public attempts to win her back. 
     

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    Kim Kardashian does not seem to be affected by Kanye West's public attempts to win her back. Earlier this week, Kanye West shared an Instagram Story where the 44-year-old quoted a story from TMZ beside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian kissing. 
     

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    The throwback post came just a few days after making a public speech about his intentions to keep his family together and change the anecdote around his marriage.
     

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    On the other hand, a source close to Kim has told a daily that Kim is allegedly dating Saturday Night Live's, Pete Davidson. She has moved over after her divorce from Kanye West. Also Read: WHAT! Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    The source also said that Kim is in no mood to get back with the rapper together. Kim has not given Kanye any sign whatsoever that she wants to work their marriage out. Not just that, Kim had already mentioned Kanye that their marriage was over months ago when she filed for divorce.
     

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    Amid the separation, Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, as they have to spit their assets. Kim bought Kanye out of the Hidden Hills home they shared.

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    The source also said that Kim and Kanye have amicably divided most of their properties and wealth. Kanye was even happy with the co-parenting state that they had worked out. 

