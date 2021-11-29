Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo

It looks like Kim Kardashian is really not interested or impressed by ex-husband Kanye West's public efforts to win her back; read on

SKIMS founder and mother of four Kim Kardashian looks like she is not seem diverted to reconsider her divorce from rapper husband Kanye West after his public attempts to win her back.



Kim Kardashian does not seem to be affected by Kanye West's public attempts to win her back. Earlier this week, Kanye West shared an Instagram Story where the 44-year-old quoted a story from TMZ beside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian kissing.



The throwback post came just a few days after making a public speech about his intentions to keep his family together and change the anecdote around his marriage.



On the other hand, a source close to Kim has told a daily that Kim is allegedly dating Saturday Night Live's, Pete Davidson. She has moved over after her divorce from Kanye West. Also Read: WHAT! Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this

The source also said that Kim is in no mood to get back with the rapper together. Kim has not given Kanye any sign whatsoever that she wants to work their marriage out. Not just that, Kim had already mentioned Kanye that their marriage was over months ago when she filed for divorce.



Amid the separation, Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, as they have to spit their assets. Kim bought Kanye out of the Hidden Hills home they shared.