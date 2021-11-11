  • Facebook
    WHAT! Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this

    A video from Jonas Brothers Family Roast's latest promo goes viral. We see Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas in splits as comedian Pete Davidson took potshots at them.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
    The Jonas Brothers are being roasted by none other than Pete Davidson, who is currently being linked with Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Kim allegedly dating Pete and was spotted in New York City displaying plenty of PDA. The 41-years-old Kim was also clicked with 27-years-old Pete hanging out in California and visiting him in his hometown of Staten Island. 

    Now, Netflix has dropped a teaser from the upcoming Jonas Brothers Family Roast show where the Saturday Night Live star host Pete Davidson took potshots on Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. Nick has shared a video on his Instagram page where we can see Pete Davidson taking major digs at Nick’s actor skills and Kevin’s career.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Nick shared the video clip and wrote, “For the record, I’ve technically won 19 Teen Choice Awards. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast coming to Netflix on 11/23 #ROASTED @NetflixIsAJoke.” Nick's brother Kevin has also posted the video and asked fans to comment ‘#ROASTED’ if they needed him to come out with a variant of Jealous.

    Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's dating rumours; Kanye West unfollows reality TV star on Instagram

    In the video, we can see Pete is donning an ‘I love Jonas’ T-shirt, introducing himself as a ‘big-fan’ and said, “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I am in a supermarket.” He later taunted Nick, “I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick’s a legit actor now. He has won everything, from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”

    “Did you know Nick even had a hit called Jealous? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it,” he maintained, leaving the Jonas Brothers in cracks.

    Priyanka Chopra, a part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, promoted it on Instagram Stories. “Ready to see @jonasbrothers get #ROASTED? I’m still sore from all the laughing. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast premieres 11/23 on @netflix,” the actress wrote.

    About the show, Jonas Brothers Family Roast will also feature popular celebs as guest appearances like Lilly Singh, John Legend, Niall Horan, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Jack Whitehall and others.
     

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
