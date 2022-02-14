  • Facebook
    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what their astrology indicates

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might get married this year, they might have some trouble, but the couple will overcome, said an astrologer. 
     

    Today, on Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora shared a romantic picture with actor Arjun Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo where she is seen hugging Arjun while he plants a sweet kiss on her forehead. 
     

    This moment was caught on camera and was shared with "Mine" caption with a heart emoticon. Malaika looked happy in Arjun's arms. Many celebrities and fans wrote positive comments and love and fire emoticons.
     

    The romance of Arjun and Malaika, which was once very hush-hush, is now in the open as the actors are seen expressing their love openly in interviews and on social media. Both are going strong with their relationship, sharing lovey-dovey pictures.
     

    After much rumours and reports on their affair, the couple finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Now their fans are desperate to know when Malaika and Arjun can see them taking their vows. Not just fans, the media also is leaving no stone unturned to grab the most awaited wedding pictures. However, the couple has consistently denied reports, but the wedding date is out among their friends and family in Bollywood, making a hue.
     

    And as per astrological calculation and their face reading, Bengaluru-based astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji has forecasted when Arjun and Malaika will get married and about their relationship. 
     

    Pandit Jagannath had said, "There are hardly any relationships that do not go through ups and downs, and similar is the situation with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. There are slight differences between them that are yet to be ironed out." 
     

    Guru also said that "Malaika seems to be the dominating partner, Arjun has of late gotten confused about their relationship. Also, he does not enjoy the family asset that he should. However, both are anticipated to overcome the roadblocks and tie the knot sometime later this year."

    Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun revealed both his and Malaika's relationship. He said that they cherish every small, big moment and Valentine’s Day is always special. Arjun also hinted at a surprise planned for Malaika on Valentine's Day this year. 
     

