Why were Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal not invited to Salman Khan's family Eid party? Read this

Why wasn't Katrina Kaif invited to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party? You need to read this

Arpita Khan, Salman Khan's sister, and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, had an Eid celebration yesterday night. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebs that attended.



Shehnaaz Gill was also present during the gathering. Shehnaaz and Salman's photos and videos became popular on social media. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, was conspicuously absent from the event.



Salman and Arpita have a strong relationship with Katrina. She has been a part of the Khan's Eid festivities for many years. She was, however, missing this time. Wasn't Arpita Khan, her bestie, the one who invited her? Before you leap to any conclusions, let us assure you that Katrina and the Khan family are on good terms.

Katrina travelled to an unidentified location yesterday, according to BollywoodLife. According to reports, she rushed to Delhi to be with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, now filming his next film in the city.



Katrina is working on some exciting projects. Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas will all include her. Vicky recently spoke about her wifey Katrina Kaif in an interview with Hello magazine. ", he explained "Katrina has had a significant impact on my life in every way. I consider myself quite fortunate to have met a life companion in her since she is a knowledgeable, intellectual, and kind individual."