    Salman Khan dropped Shehnaaz Gill till her car during Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party that was held on Tuesday in Mumbai.

    Watch Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party drb
    Mumbai, First Published May 4, 2022, 7:37 AM IST

    This year’s Eid party hosted by Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her hubby Aayush Sharma saw some adorable moments. One of those moments involved Salman and his favourite Bigg Boss contestant of all time, Shehnaaz Gill.

    Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many celebrities who were invited to the Eid party. She arrived wearing a black salwar suit in velvet fabric, having golden print zari work all over it. Salman Khan and Shehnaaz’s moment where the two meet and pose for the camera were one of the highlights of the event. But the best moment that has been winning the internet over, especially the hearts of the millions of Sidnaaz fans, was when Salman came to drop Shehnaaz in her car.

    While bidding goodbye to Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan came all the way to drop Shehnaaz in her car. The actress cutely held his hand as they walked towards her car. Shehnaaz then pulled Salman into an adorable hug and kissed him on his cheek out of affection, a video of which has melted the hearts of all Bhai and Sidnaaz fans the world over.

    ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

    Watch the adorable video here:

    There is no doubt that Salman Khan shares a close bond with Shehnaaz Gill. She was undoubtedly one of his favourite contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss, across all seasons. More than that, Salman is hugely popular for being a great friend – he has always gone out of his way to help his friends, all of whom are very dear to him.

    ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

    Meanwhile, there are reports that Salman Khan will also be launching Shehnaaz Gill in the Hindi film industry. Her big Bollywood debut is said to be with the film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which is expected to release next year. If the media reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz has been paired opposite Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 7:37 AM IST
