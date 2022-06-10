Why Mia Khalifa QUIT adult film industry? Former porn star reveals details [Throwback]

Mia Khalifa on being a former porn star: "It gives me profound humiliation." She said that her privacy had been thrown out the window because she was only a click away for anyone.



Mia Khalifa may have left the adult film industry a long time ago, but her ghosts from the past are still haunting her. In multiple interviews, Mia stated that she felt isolated and anxious after leaving the pornographic industry. She went on to say that her privacy had been thrown out the window because she was only a click away from others.



Khalifa revealed in an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk that post-traumatic stress had set in after she left the pornographic industry. "When I go out in public, I believe post-traumatic stress disorder kicks in. I get the impression that people can see right through my clothes because of the glances I get. And it makes me feel terrible. It makes me feel as if I've forfeited my right to privacy, which I have because I'm only a Google search away."



"I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she added.



Mia's romantic life has likewise been full of ups and downs in recent years. She was formerly linked to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. After getting married in a romantic wedding, the two split up after a few years.



Mia said that she and her husband tried everything to make their marriage work but were unable to do so. "We're ending this chapter with no regrets and beginning a new one, apart but linked by great family, friends, and a love for our pets. This has been long delayed, but we're pleased we took our time and gave it our best, and can now say with confidence that we gave it our all "Khalifa had stated at the time.



A few days back, Mia posted some pictures of her current boyfriend, a Puerto Rican musician named Jhay Cortez.