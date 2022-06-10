Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Mia Khalifa QUIT adult film industry? Former porn star reveals details [Throwback]

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa on being a former porn star: "It gives me profound humiliation." She said that her privacy had been thrown out the window because she was only a click away for anyone.
     

    Mia Khalifa may have left the adult film industry a long time ago, but her ghosts from the past are still haunting her. In multiple interviews, Mia stated that she felt isolated and anxious after leaving the pornographic industry. She went on to say that her privacy had been thrown out the window because she was only a click away from others.
     

    Khalifa revealed in an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk that post-traumatic stress had set in after she left the pornographic industry. "When I go out in public, I believe post-traumatic stress disorder kicks in. I get the impression that people can see right through my clothes because of the glances I get. And it makes me feel terrible. It makes me feel as if I've forfeited my right to privacy, which I have because I'm only a Google search away."
     

    "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she added.
     

    Mia's romantic life has likewise been full of ups and downs in recent years. She was formerly linked to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. After getting married in a romantic wedding, the two split up after a few years. 
     

    Mia said that she and her husband tried everything to make their marriage work but were unable to do so. "We're ending this chapter with no regrets and beginning a new one, apart but linked by great family, friends, and a love for our pets. This has been long delayed, but we're pleased we took our time and gave it our best, and can now say with confidence that we gave it our all "Khalifa had stated at the time.
     

    A few days back, Mia posted some pictures of her current boyfriend, a Puerto Rican musician named Jhay Cortez. Also Read: 7 super hot pics of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover, that will wow you

    Even though he was born in Puerto Rico, the actor grew up in New Jersey. As a result, he grew up speaking both Spanish and English. Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's net worth, relationships, family, business and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news? RBA

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news?

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood RBA

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride' RBA

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses

    Exclusive How Baahubali SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Recent Stories

    Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf health update: 'Organs malfunctioning, recovery not possible' snt

    General Pervez Musharraf health update: 'Organs malfunctioning, recovery not possible'

    UP Wife complains of physical assault by husband who inserted a bottle into her private part - adt

    UP: Wife complains of physical assault by husband who inserted a bottle into her private part

    Did you know General Pervez Musharraf, who planned 1999 Kargil War, was born in Delhi snt

    Did you know General Pervez Musharraf, who planned 1999 Kargil War, was born in Delhi?

    Watch Man paraglides with a black vulture-tgy

    Watch: Man paraglides with a black vulture

    Spider Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip-tgy

    Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon