    Khloe Kardashian's net worth, relationships, family, business and more

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Why is The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian in the news? Why is she so famous? read all
     

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Khloe Kardashian, 37, lit up her Instagram Story on June 9 with a sultry video of herself in a neon yellow bodysuit by her Good American Brand, flaunting her fit physique. Khloe spoke about the bodysuit's fit, construction, and colour in the video. "So, I'm wearing this tennis ball neon yellow one-piece compression swim," she explained.
     

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Talking about Khloe Kardashian has a net worth of $50 million and is an American reality television personality, socialite, and model. Her role in the reality programme "Keeping up with the Kardashians" made her famous.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Khloe is the daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. She is the younger sister of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and the elder sister of Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. 

    Khloe married Lamar Odom, a basketball star for the Los Angeles Lakers, one month after they met. She filed for divorce in December 2013 after a few rough moments after their marriage. 
     

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Tristan Thompson and Kardashian have a daughter, True. They divorced in February 2019 after he admitted to cheating on her when she was pregnant. On April 12, 2018, she delivered birth in a hospital outside of Cleveland, Ohio. Footage of Thompson with other women at clubs surfaced while she was pregnant.

    ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Khloe acquired Justin Beiber's home for $7.2 million in 2014. She then brought a house that had formerly belonged to Eddie Murphy. Khloe renovated the 11,000-square-foot house extensively. In May 2020, she put the house up for sale off-market for just under $19 million.

    Image: The Kardashians/Instagram

    Khloe Kardashian's business ventures: 
    DASH is a clothing store owned by Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian. They also make swimsuits and jewelery. The success of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has resulted in a slew of product endorsement deals, with the sisters being paid per post for advertisements they share on social media. 

    In February 2011, Kardashian and her now-ex-husband Lamar Odom released Unbreakable, a unisex fragrance, followed by Unbreakable Joy, their second fragrance. The sisters have written two books together, "Dollhouse" and "Kardashian Konfidential," both of which were released in November 2010. Khloe Kardashian Odom held a radio show called "The Mix Up With Khloe Kardashian Odom," where she accepted requests and interviewed celebrities. The episode aired on January 30, 2012. In December 2018, Khloe was named the Burst Oral Care Brand Ambassador.
     

    In 2016, Khloé Kardashian co-founded Good American with businesswoman Emma Grede. The business began with denim, selling $1 million worth of pants on its first day of operation. It quickly expanded into a wide range of items, including swimwear and athletics, after its first popularity. ALSO READ: Nayanthara’s diet, fitness regime and skincare routine, REVEALED!

