Asianet Newsable

    Why are IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know

    First Published May 12, 2022, 9:02 AM IST

    Many reports suggest that MS Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, is planning to join the Tamil film industry; read details

    South Indian films like Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' and Ram Charan and Jr NRT's 'RRR', recently shattered all box office records, and have become a significant subject of discussion and debate.
     

    Cricketers from all around the world have been partaking in these Indian movie social media trends, demonstrating the wide appeal of these films. According to a recent media report, former Indian captain MS Dhoni may soon enter the Tamil film business as a producer.
     

    MS Dhoni has a long history with the film industry and people associated with movies. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a film about him, was heavily promoted by him along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 
     

    The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey and featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. At the time, the film was also released in Tamil, and it garnered a positive reception from the public.
     

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon enter the Tamil film business, but not as an actor, according to a recent report by News 18. He intends to produce a Kollywood film, which has piqued viewers' interest. Since joining the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, the sportsman has amassed a sizable fan base in Tamil Nadu, and his film profits are likely to reflect this.

    According to a source close to the same media report, MS Dhoni has already hired Sanjay as a member of the production crew. Sanjay works closely with Rajnikanth. Also Read: IPL 2022: Pandya's wife Natasa and son Agastya's time by the swimming pool is truly cute

    Nayanthara will allegedly play the leading heroine in the next film, but the rest of the cast has yet to be confirmed. After the current IPL season, an official announcement regarding the film is expected to be made. Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha reveals the truth about her engagement

    Video Icon