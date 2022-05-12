Why are IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know

Many reports suggest that MS Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, is planning to join the Tamil film industry; read details

South Indian films like Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' and Ram Charan and Jr NRT's 'RRR', recently shattered all box office records, and have become a significant subject of discussion and debate.



Cricketers from all around the world have been partaking in these Indian movie social media trends, demonstrating the wide appeal of these films. According to a recent media report, former Indian captain MS Dhoni may soon enter the Tamil film business as a producer.



MS Dhoni has a long history with the film industry and people associated with movies. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a film about him, was heavily promoted by him along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey and featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. At the time, the film was also released in Tamil, and it garnered a positive reception from the public.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon enter the Tamil film business, but not as an actor, according to a recent report by News 18. He intends to produce a Kollywood film, which has piqued viewers' interest. Since joining the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, the sportsman has amassed a sizable fan base in Tamil Nadu, and his film profits are likely to reflect this.

According to a source close to the same media report, MS Dhoni has already hired Sanjay as a member of the production crew. Sanjay works closely with Rajnikanth.