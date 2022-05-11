Sonakshi Sinha reveals the truth about her engagement

Sonakshi Sinha has finally revealed the truth about the rumoured engagement pictures that she posted on her Instagram a couple of days ago.

Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sharma left all her fans puzzled when she shared a slew of pictures flaunting a ring. The internet was taken by a surprise with speculations regarding her engagement taking new heights. As Sonakshi posted the pictures that showed a big rock on her engagement ring finger, her fans started to guess the name of the lucky boy. Most people believe that Sonakshi got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. A day after posting the pictures, Sonakshi has finally put a rest to all the speculations regarding her engagement by revealing the truth.

Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

If you thought that Sonakshi Sinha got engaged, then like most of us, you too were a victim of her clever marketing strategy. No, the Dabangg actress is not engaged, and definitely not to Zaheer Iqbal, who is rumoured to be her boyfriend. ALSO READ: Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Revealing the truth to her Instagram family, Sonakshi Sinha put up a new post on her handle that showed her flaunting vibrant coloured nails. She put up a caption along with it that read: “Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me????”

Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha’s cryptic pictures were nothing but a way to market her upcoming cosmetics brand. Sonakshi, like Katrina Kaif, who has her own brand of beauty products, is entering the world of beauty by launching a nail paint brand ‘Soezi’. With these posts that made everyone believe she is engaged, there is no doubt that Sonakshi has ‘nailed’ at pranking us and at the same time, creating a clever buzz for her brand. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram