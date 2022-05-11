Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonakshi Sinha reveals the truth about her engagement

    First Published May 11, 2022, 9:55 PM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha has finally revealed the truth about the rumoured engagement pictures that she posted on her Instagram a couple of days ago.

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sharma left all her fans puzzled when she shared a slew of pictures flaunting a ring. The internet was taken by a surprise with speculations regarding her engagement taking new heights. As Sonakshi posted the pictures that showed a big rock on her engagement ring finger, her fans started to guess the name of the lucky boy. Most people believe that Sonakshi got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. A day after posting the pictures, Sonakshi has finally put a rest to all the speculations regarding her engagement by revealing the truth.

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

    If you thought that Sonakshi Sinha got engaged, then like most of us, you too were a victim of her clever marketing strategy. No, the Dabangg actress is not engaged, and definitely not to Zaheer Iqbal, who is rumoured to be her boyfriend.

    ALSO READ: Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

    Revealing the truth to her Instagram family, Sonakshi Sinha put up a new post on her handle that showed her flaunting vibrant coloured nails. She put up a caption along with it that read: “Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me????”

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

    Sonakshi Sinha’s cryptic pictures were nothing but a way to market her upcoming cosmetics brand. Sonakshi, like Katrina Kaif, who has her own brand of beauty products, is entering the world of beauty by launching a nail paint brand ‘Soezi’. With these posts that made everyone believe she is engaged, there is no doubt that Sonakshi has ‘nailed’ at pranking us and at the same time, creating a clever buzz for her brand.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

    This isn’t the first time that speculations regarding Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage did rounds on the internet. Before this, a photoshopped picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi gave rise to a buzz on the net that the Dabangg stars have got married. And before that, last year, there are reports that Sonakshi will be tying the knot with Salman Khan’s relative Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty is the brother-in-law of Salman’s brother, Sohail Khan. While all these speculations and rumours continue to make rounds o the internet, we are looking forward to seeing Sonakshi donning the hat of an entrepreneur now.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Recent Stories

    football Man United's Ronaldo and partner Georgina take first break after son's tragic death snt

    Man United's Ronaldo and partner Georgina take first break after son's tragic death

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya time by the swimming pool is truly cute-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pandya's wife Natasa and son Agastya's time by the swimming pool is truly cute

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon