IPL 2022: Pandya's wife Natasa and son Agastya's time by the swimming pool is truly cute

Hardik Pandya has made a tremendous impact with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya impact the fans with their cuteness.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has done a tremendous job as the captain of new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has led the team into the playoffs, as GT is the first side to do so in IPL 2022, thanks to Pandya's incredible leadership qualities and the squad's determination. While he is having a great time in the competition, so is his family, involving his Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. The two have been having a great time inside the bubble. While Natasa is enjoying the GT matches from the venues, Agastya is entertaining all at the team hotel.

Meanwhile, Agastya's recent pictures with Natasa are loaded with cuteness too. On Wednesday, Natasa shared three pictures of herself and Agastya by the swimming pool at the team hotel. While Natasa is dressed in a red top and short pants, Agastya is dressed in his blue towel, as he looks on. Natasa captioned it with a blue heart. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Earlier, the Pandya family celebrated Gujarat Day in the team hotel on May 1, as they dressed beautifully and traditionally. Agastya looked beautiful too.

