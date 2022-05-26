Malaika Arora is too hot to handle in sexy mauve bralette, tiny shorts; flaunts cleavage, legs

Malaika Arora arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party sans boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress looked hot in her attire as she shined bright in popping neon colours while showing off her assets.

If there is one actress who is capable of single-handedly soaring the temperature of the city with her sheer outfits, it has to be Malaika Arora, hands down! Whether it is a saree, her gym look or a dinner date, Malaika’s fashion has always been on-point, making her look everything sweet and spicy. So, when starts started arriving at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party on Wednesday evening, all eyes were waiting to catch a glimpse of the ‘Chaiyyaa Chaiyyaa’ dancer. Living up to everyone’s expectations, Malaika walked into the party putting her sexiest foot forward, quite literally.

While most celebrities arrived in slit gowns, suave pantsuits and shorts dresses, Malaika took a different take on wearing a pantsuit. She ditched the pants and opted for tiny shorts that made her long legs stand out, quite literally. Both, the tiny shorts and the blazer, were in satin fabric and in shocking neon green colour. ALSO READ: Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

As for her top inside the blazer, Malaika Arora chose to wear a tiny bralette in mauve colour that gave a clear look at her cleavage and also her midriff.

To complete her look, Malaika Arora wore a chunky neckpiece along with hot pink block heels. She carried a shiny silver clutch with her. For her hair, she styled them in soft curls and kept them open.