Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora is too hot to handle in sexy mauve bralette, tiny shorts; flaunts cleavage, legs

    First Published May 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Malaika Arora arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party sans boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress looked hot in her attire as she shined bright in popping neon colours while showing off her assets.

    If there is one actress who is capable of single-handedly soaring the temperature of the city with her sheer outfits, it has to be Malaika Arora, hands down! Whether it is a saree, her gym look or a dinner date, Malaika’s fashion has always been on-point, making her look everything sweet and spicy. So, when starts started arriving at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party on Wednesday evening, all eyes were waiting to catch a glimpse of the ‘Chaiyyaa Chaiyyaa’ dancer. Living up to everyone’s expectations, Malaika walked into the party putting her sexiest foot forward, quite literally.

    While most celebrities arrived in slit gowns, suave pantsuits and shorts dresses, Malaika took a different take on wearing a pantsuit. She ditched the pants and opted for tiny shorts that made her long legs stand out, quite literally. Both, the tiny shorts and the blazer, were in satin fabric and in shocking neon green colour.

    ALSO READ: Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

    As for her top inside the blazer, Malaika Arora chose to wear a tiny bralette in mauve colour that gave a clear look at her cleavage and also her midriff.

    To complete her look, Malaika Arora wore a chunky neckpiece along with hot pink block heels. She carried a shiny silver clutch with her. For her hair, she styled them in soft curls and kept them open.

    Malaika Arora’s this look for Karan Johar’s birthday 50th is by far her hottest and trendiest attires. When it is about style, this Bollywood fashionist knows of every trick and trait in the hat about how to make the heads turn.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s orange gown becomes a laughingstock; here why

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo drb

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

    Priyanka Chopra Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

    Yes Bollywood cant afford Mahesh Babu says actor Dalip Tahil drb

    Exclusive: Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details RBA

    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details

    Check out Karan Johar expensive closet filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday RBA

    Video: Check out Karan Johar’s expensive closet; filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 update Production delayed due to COVID restrictions in China likely to postpone launch gcw

    iPhone 14 update: Production delayed due to COVID restrictions in China, likely to postpone launch

    tennis French Open 2022: At 35 what drives Novak Djokovic to keep competing World No.1 reveals snt

    French Open 2022: At 35, what drives Djokovic to keep competing? World No.1 reveals

    UP Budget 2022 live updates all you need to know gcw

    UP Budget 2022 Live updates: Yogi govt presents budget, over Rs 500 crore allocated for women safety

    Tux slits pantsuits Celeb fashion at Karan Johar 50th mega birthday bash drb

    Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal lauds crowd at Roland Garros after 300th Grand Slam match win snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal lauds crowd at Roland Garros after 300th Grand Slam match win

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon