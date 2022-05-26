Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday, stars arrived in style for the night of glitz and glamour. From Gauri Khan to Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussane Khan, Vani Kapoor and more, the stars marked their glamourous attendance at the party.

Expect nothing but grandeur, glamour, style and fashion when Karan Johar decides to throw a party that is larger-than-life! The whole of Bollywood along with some of South superstars came down to celebrate KJo’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday, making an event where the stars shined bright and how. From Gauri Khan to Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussane Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurana, Aayush Sharman, Arpita Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Pandey, Navya Naveli Nanda, Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain, Vani Kapoor and more – you name it and almost every celebrity was there at the party last night. Apart from being high in attendance, the party was also an event that saw the best of fashion. While most men rocked a tuxedo, the ever-so-stylish women stepped out in slit gowns, pantsuits and sarees. Take a look at some of the photos from the party:

Aditya Roy Kapoor looked his handsome best in a black suit and white with a bow tie. The classic combination of black and white can never go wrong, especially with someone as hot as Aditya! ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s orange gown becomes a laughingstock; here why

The Gen-Z of Bollywood, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda looked gorgeous in their avatars. While Navya looked chic in her white pantsuit, Ananya dolled up in a heavily studded see-through gown. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s orange gown becomes a laughingstock; here why

Anushka Sharma arrived at the party sans husband Virat Kohli who is presently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka wore a black skirt that came with a slit and a black crop top that flaunted her cleavage.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is a very close friend of Karan Johar, arrived at the party in a golden shimmery dress. While Gauri may have posed solo for the paps, she was accompanied by her son Aryan Khan at Karan's birthday bash.

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad struck a pose for the shutterbugs when they arrived at Karan Johar's birthday party. Both were dressed in black and looked like a perfect couple together.

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to turn the heads around. She walked like a goddess in a purple glittering gown with a dramatic thigh-high slit. Janhvi, who was launched in the industry by Karan Johar, looked extremely gorgeous in the gown.

Malaika Arora got the temperature soaring in a neon green blazer paired with tiny shorts. For the inside, she wore a mauve bikini, pairing her look with hot pink block heels. Malaika's look was undoubtedly the hottest for the night!

South superstar and India's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was also there at Karan Johar's birthday party. He arrived in style wearing a black suit and making many female skip their heartbeats.

Another best friend of Karan Johar, Rani Mukherjee, was also in attendance at his party. Karan and Rani stuck a pose together for the paps, both gleaming in each other's company, and moreover, in their friendship.

If there is one actor who can never go wrong with his formals then it has to be Saif Ali Khan. The 'Chote Nawab' looked dapper in white while Kareena Kapoor Khan gleamed in a shimmery metallic silver ensemble.

While Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt is out of country for the filming of her Hollywood debut, he arrived for KJo's party with mommy Neetu Kappor. The mother-duo have always given the best pictures together. And not just that, they also did a tad bit of promotions for Neetu's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also attended Karan Johar's birthday party, keeping their style quotient up and high. While Vicky kept his fashion to black, Katrina wore a white short dress that came with feather-like shoulders and sleeves.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan arrived together for Karan Johar's party. Kiara looked nothing less than a bombshell in a white blazer and metallic silver skirt. She also went shirtless for the blazer look. Varun, on the other hand, wore a matching blazer and black pants.

Wearing a black slit gown with net fabric in patches, Rashmika Mandanna looked everything spicy and hot when she arrived at the party. She will be marking her bOllywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Kriti Sanon opted for a deep maroon short dress that came with a plunging neckline and a similar cut at the back.

Ranveer Singh wore a multi-coloured zipper jacket on top of a white shirt and black pants. The actor looked uber cool in his outfit.

What's a Karan Johar party without his bestie Kajol attending it? The actress arrived in style at the party wearing an olive green dress that came with full sleeves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared to be in her Cannes 2022 mood as she arrived in a glittering gold gown with a tail. She paired it with a black blazer. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, keot it stylish with a black tuxedo.

All set to debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, actress Pooja Hegde was also at Karan Johar's party last night. She wore a short golden slip dress for the party.

Rakul Preet Singh, who arrived at the party with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, wore a velvet textured-gown dress for the party. The dress came with full sleeves and a deep neck.

Salman Khan kept his style simple yet fashionable. He wore his trademark denim with a black t-shirt and jacket for Karan Johar's party. Also arrived at the party from his family were his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived together at Karan Johar's birthday party. While their father, Saif Ali Khan, was dressed in white, the brother-sister duo opted to wear black for the evening.

Shahid Kapoor also arrived for Karan Johar's party along with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. Shahid looked hot in a white tuxedo while Mira opted for a tube dress with a slit in the front.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra were all chatty when they met each other at Karan Johar's party. The two arrived at the venue around the same time and indulged in a quick chit-chatting session.

Similar to her ex-hubby Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan also arrived for the party with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Tabu looked nothing less than a goddess in a stunning bright blue sequined saree. Tabu was last seen in the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that has been rocking at the box office.

Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur was also one of the invitees at Karan Johar's big 50 birthday bash. She dressed to kill in a black gown with a long slit that showed off her leg.

Mouni Roy flaunted her legs in a slit gown as she posed on arrival at the party with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Vaani Kapoor wore a royal blue tube gown for the evening. She tied her hair in a messy bun and kept her make-up to natural.

Tara Sutaria is one of the many stars that were launched by Karan Johar in the Hindi film industry. She wore a white ensemble and coloured her hair to blonde, looking beautiful in her outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a bubble gum pink dress to Karan Johar's party. She paired her look with hot pink stilettos.