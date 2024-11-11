Who Is Timmy Narang? Here's all you need to know about Isha Kopikkar's ex-husband

Timmy Narang, a well-known Mumbai hotelier, recently made headlines following his separation from Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar after 14 years of marriage. Known for his ownership of Narang International Hotels Pvt Ltd, Timmy comes from a wealthy background, and his net worth is estimated at around Rs 30 crores

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 11, 2024

Isha Koppikar, Timmy Narang

Isha Koppikar and her husband, Timmy Narang, have decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage. According to sources, the couple struggled with compatibility issues, which eventually led to their separation. While maintaining privacy, Isha moved out of Timmy’s Pali Hill residence in Mumbai, along with their daughter, Rianna, signaling the couple’s quiet and respectful approach to ending their marriage

article_image2

Isha Koppikar

Isha and Timmy’s love story began in 2005, when they met at a gym and quickly developed a connection that blossomed into romance. The pair got married on November 29, 2009, and shared several years together, during which they welcomed their daughter. However, as time passed, their relationship was tested by differences they could not reconcile, eventually resulting in the decision to go their separate ways

article_image3

Isha Koppikar

Timmy Narang, also known as Rohit Narang, is a Mumbai-based hotelier and the owner of Narang International Hotels Pvt Ltd. Hailing from a wealthy family, Timmy is reputed to have a net worth of approximately Rs 30 crores. He is well-known in the business circles of Mumbai, and his entrepreneurial background contributed to his high-profile marriage with Isha

article_image4

Isha Koppikar

As shared by a source, Isha and Timmy attempted to address their issues to make their marriage work. Despite their efforts, their differences grew too wide to bridge, leading to an amicable but painful decision to separate. The couple valued mature dialogue over conflict and reached a mutual understanding about ending their relationship respectfully

article_image5

Isha Koppikar

In a recent interview, Isha opened up about her experience and the emotional toll of the separation. She shared that although she couldn’t pinpoint a single reason, the couple had simply drifted apart. Isha explained how the decision was challenging but necessary, as staying together in constant discord would not have served them or their values

article_image6

Isha Koppikar

Isha expressed disappointment about how the separation was initially introduced to their daughter, Rianna, as she wanted a gentler approach. She shared that Timmy acknowledged his premature revelation of the situation, later apologizing for it. Isha had hoped to gradually help Rianna adjust to their new family dynamics to ensure a smoother transition

article_image7

Isha Koppikar

Known for roles in films like Don, 36 China Town, and Krishna Cottage, Isha has remained a respected actress in Bollywood. She also revealed her spirituality has helped her cope with the separation. Viewing the breakup as a growth opportunity, Isha emphasized that lingering in a stagnant relationship would only lead to negativity, concluding that parting ways was ultimately for the best

