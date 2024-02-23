Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Shama Sikander? Actress who took internet by storm with her HOT pictures

    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Shama Sikander often posts her sexy pictures on her social media, leaving her fans awestruck.

    Shama Sikander never fails to wow with her stunning appearance and every time the actress shares photographs or videos of herself on social media, everyone gasps for air.

    Shama Sikander is an Indian actress best known for her lead performances in the television series 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', the short film 'Sexaholic', and the miniseries 'Maaya: Slave of Her Desires'.

    Sikander has starred in a number of Bollywood films, beginning her career with the 1999 Aamir Khan flick 'Mann'.

    Her most recent theatrical release, a Bollywood thriller called 'Bypass Road' came out on November 8, 2019.

    At the age of 9, her family relocated to Mumbai, Maharashtra, where she lived with her younger siblings, Khalid, Rizwan Sikander, and Salma.

    Sikander has indicated in interviews that her early years in Mumbai were exceedingly challenging, even adding that at times "there was no food in the house to feed the family".

