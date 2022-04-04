Who is Niharika Konidela? Why did Hyderabad police detain her? Meet Chiranjeevi's niece

Tollywood actress and Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela has been confirmed to have been detained by the police from 3 AM on Sunday till noon.; read more info

On April 02, late at night, the Task Force raided a pub at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad to prevent late-night partying and drug distribution. Actress Niharika and musician Rahul Sipligunj were among those seen partying at the event.



Naga Babu's daughter, actress Niharika Konidela, and Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj were along with 150 others in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, narcotics worth Rs Lakhs were discovered on the grounds of The Mink bar in the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Banjara Hills.



While the police initially declined to confirm if the actress and singer were among those apprehended, images of the actress leaving the station to return home emerged.



According to reports, Niharika was kept in the DI room, but she got a clean chit after being questioned for hours. According to sources, she was held when narcotics/drugs were discovered in the presence of her friend, but they, too, appear to have gotten off lightly.



The police and Task Force in Banjara Hills have yet to determine who was using the narcotics. According to police reports, singer Rahul Sipligunj was also seized but released at 8 am.

Who is Niharika Konidela?

Niharika Konidela is a popular Tollywood actress the niece of Chiranjeevi, and the daughter of actor and director Naga Babu. She also has a sizable fan base on social media, where she frequently publishes details about her daily activities.

Niharika Konidela has deactivated her Instagram and has left fans curious. The actress has always kept her followers and fans updated with photos and videos of her activities.



Niharika Konidela recently deactivated her Instagram account, leaving followers in the dark. Her unexpected absence from social media has become a hot topic in Tollywood.