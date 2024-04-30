Kerala: Gunfire exchanged in encounter between Maoists and police in Wayanad

A clash broke out between the Maoists and Kerala Thunderbolts, an elite commando force of the Kerala Police under the India Reserve Battalion, on Tuesday morning (April 30) in Kambanmala of Wayanad district.

Wayanad: An exchange of gunfire broke out between Maoists and Thunderbolt at Thalappuzha in Kambanmala, Wayanad on Tuesday (April 30) morning. During a search operation in the morning, an encounter occurred involving Thunderbolt forces. The exchange of fire consisted of nine rounds.

Last week, four Maoists under the leadership of CP Moideen reached Kambanmala, a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and urged the people to boycott the polls. In response, Thunderbolt forces were deployed to search the area, leading to the encounter. Due to the election, the search could not be conducted efficiently. Meanwhile, after confirming their presence in the vicinity, Thunderbolt conducted an inspection last night and this morning.

On Wednesday at 6:10 AM, four individuals, led by C.P. Moideen, arrived in the area. Two of them were armed, and they warned residents against participating in the Lok Sabha elections. These Maoists emerged from the forests months after the encounter in Periya.

In September last year, a Maoist gang forcibly entered the office of the Mananthavady divisional manager of the forest development corporation in Kambanmala. They threatened the employees present. Subsequently, the armed five-member gang returned and vandalized the office in a show of solidarity with the workers.



