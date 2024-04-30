Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Suryakumar fulfills specially-abled fan's wish to meet MI's Rohit Sharma; WATCH heartwarming video

    Ahead of MI's clash against LSG in IPL 2024, Suryakumar Yadav orchestrates a heartfelt meeting between a specially-abled fan and Rohit Sharma, creating a touching moment ahead of the former skipper's birthday.

    In the bustling world of cricket, where heroes are made and moments are cherished, there are instances that transcend the game itself, touching hearts and inspiring millions. In the midst of IPL 2024, a league known for its fierce competition and thrilling matches, a heartwarming incident unfolded, showcasing the compassion and kindness that define sportsmanship at its best.

    Ahead of Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, a specially-abled fan's dream came true, thanks to the benevolence of MI star Suryakumar Yadav. In the heartwarming video, which has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, SKY is seen taking a selfie with the man, following which the fan said, "Thank you, dada. I want to meet Rohit Sharma." In response, Suryakumar says, "You want to meet Rohit Sharma? Wait, I'll let him know."

    Also read: Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH)

    Moments later, Rohit Sharma is seen walking towards the specially-abled fan. The former MI skipper greets the man, pats him on his shoulders and also signs a jersey of the veteran batter. The incident occurred on the eve of Rohit Sharma's birthday, adding an extra layer of warmth and significance to the encounter.

    This heartwarming gesture not only speaks volumes about the camaraderie within the cricketing fraternity but also underscores the profound impact athletes can have on their fans, especially those facing adversities. Beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, moments like these serve as reminders of the power of empathy and compassion in uniting people from all walks of life.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Michael Clarke believes Mumbai Indians' camp is divided, says they are not performing as a team

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
